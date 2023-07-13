Flow Conditioners Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1.59 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Flow Conditioners Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.59 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 6.6% over the next ten years.



Flow conditioners are devices used to improve the flow profile of fluids, particularly in pipes and channels, by reducing turbulence and minimizing flow distortions. They are commonly employed in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, water treatment, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). The market for flow conditioners has experienced growth due to several factors.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8690

The increased emphasis on precision and efficiency in industrial processes has led to a greater demand for accurate flow measurements. Expansion of industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and water treatment has created a need for effective flow control solutions.

Flow conditioners are available in various designs and configurations to suit different applications. Some common types include tube bundles, plate-based devices, perforated plates, and helical inserts. The choice of flow conditioner depends on factors such as the flow rate, fluid properties, pipe size, and specific application requirements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global flow conditioners market is valued at US$ 840.90 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for flow conditioners is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 1.59 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in Russia is projected to rise at 7.7% CAGR through 2033.

India’s flow conditioners market is set to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



“Flow conditioners are expected to be in high demand because of their several functions and properties, which include competition for adsorbed water, interruption of liquid bridging, lubrication, crystallinity modification, and anti-static ability,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the flow conditioners market is characterized by the presence of several key players, each striving to gain a significant market share. These companies focus on innovation, product development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion to maintain a competitive edge.

Competitors differentiate themselves by offering diverse product portfolios tailored to specific industry requirements. Flow conditioners come in various types, sizes, and materials to accommodate different flow rates, pipe sizes, and fluid characteristics.

SONOTEC upgraded its SONOFLOW CO.55 non-contact flow meter in May 2022 to increase efficiency in PAT-related both downstream and upstream biotechnology activities. The new SONOFLOW CO.55 V3.0 sensor provides superior measurement accuracy and clamp-to-clamp reproducibility.

Badger Meter announced the launch of Dynasonics TFX-5000, a multipurpose ultrasonic flow and energy meter, in September 2019. It is designed for non-invasive ultrasonic transit time monitoring in water and wastewater treatment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC); and oil and gas applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8690

Market Competition

Because of the diverse qualities and functions of flow conditioners, worldwide demand for flow conditioners is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Product innovation and technical improvements as well as increasing demand for convenience food, personal care, and animal feed are expected to augment market expansion.

In January 2023, FCI's Thermal Flow Meter with VIP Flow Conditioner aids Green Fuel Cell Energy in Carbon Emission Reduction. Sophisticated fuel cell technology projects now rely on Fluid Components International's precision ST80 Thermal Mass Flow Meters with Vortab (VIP) Flow Conditioners for accurate gas flow measurement to provide clean electric power while reducing or eliminating harmful emissions such as carbon, NOX, and SOX that harm the environment.



Key Companies Profiled

AVCO

Canalta Controls

Deltafluid

Eastern Instruments

Emerson Electric

Fluid Component International

Fox Thermal Instruments

General Instruments

Honeywell International Inc.

Vortab

Technomatic



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8690

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flow conditioners market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (folded vane, tube, Zanker, fin, disturbance plate/Sprenkle, Vortab), fluid (liquid, gas), line size (up to 5 inches, 5 to 10 inches, 11 to 15 inches, above 15 inches), and end-use vertical (aerospace & defense, chemical processing, industrial use, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, power & energy), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Flow Calibration Equipment Market: The global flow calibration equipment market is set to be worth US$ 4.2 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to surge to a market valuation of US$ 8.7 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.7% over the same period.

Flow Meter Market: In 2023, the global flow meter market is valued at US$ 7 billion and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 13 billion by 2033. The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Air Flow Sensor Market: The global air flow sensor market is estimated at USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Flow back Equipment Market: According to the most recent research done by Fact.MR, Flow back Equipment sales is set to witness sound growth during 2021 & 2031. Flow back Equipment demand declined due to covid-19 pandemic, however, it’s is expected to see a fast recovery in the short-term, with a positive growth stance in the long term.

Gas and Liquid Flow Management System Market: Worldwide demand for gas and liquid flow management systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the global gas and liquid flow management system market stands at US$ 18.58 billion and is expected to climb to a market valuation of US$ 27.25 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email: shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube