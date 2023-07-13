Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Receives Purchase Order from San Antonio International Airport to Install Security Film Using C-Bond Proprietary Technology

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today it has received a purchase order to install forced entry-resistant security film at the San Antonio International Airport using the Company’s proprietary technology. The Company expects to begin the installation before the end of the month.



Patriot Glass Solutions protects schools, businesses, and other organizations across the country with its safety and security films. C-Bond Secure is the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, which includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

“We have completed several film installations at the San Antonio International Airport, and it is a testament to the quality of our products and expertise of our installers that we continue to be awarded this high-profile work,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “C-Bond Secure, our forced-entry resistant security film system, reinforces the underlying glass and adds a protective window film layer to fortify the glass and help protect those inside.”

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood the Company expects to begin the installation before the end of the month, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.