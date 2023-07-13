Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. Announces June Net Asset Value and Declaration of Distributions for the Months Ending July, August, and September 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. (“the Fund”, “our”) announced today the following financial results and related information:



On July 12, 2023 our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common shares of beneficial interest as follows:





Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share July 31, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 31, 2023 $0.21 August 31, 2023 August 24, 2023 August 31, 2023 $0.21 September 30, 2023 September 22, 2023 September 29, 2023 $0.21





The unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share as of June 30, 2023 stood at $25.45.



The fair value of the Fund’s portfolio investments may be materially impacted after June 30, 2023 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent the Fund’s portfolio investments are impacted by market volatility in the U.S. or worldwide, the Fund may experience a material impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition and the financial condition of its portfolio investments. Investing in our securities involves a number of significant risks. For a discussion of the additional risks applicable to an investment in our securities, please refer to the section titled “Risks” in our prospectus and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as applicable.

The financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.'s management. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the financial data. Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.



About Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.

Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. is a registered closed-end management investment company primarily investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.’s investment strategy may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.



Disclaimer

There is no assurance that the Fund will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. The ultimate tax character of the Fund’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The information provided is based on estimates available as of June 30, 2023. Shareholders should know that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares.

Securities Disclosure

This press release is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and is not a prospectus. Such offering is only made by the Fund’s prospectus, which includes details as to the Fund’s offering and other material information. Securities offered through JCC Capital Markets, LLC member FINRA and SIPC. JCC Capital Markets, LLC and Oxford Funds, LLC are not affiliated. Investing in the Fund involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Speak to your tax professional prior to investing. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Please refer to the prospectus for additional information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280