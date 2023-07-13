Retail Business Services Salutes Active-Duty Military and Veteran Associates

QUINCY, Mass., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Retail Business Services (RBS), the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, has designated the entire month of July to celebrate and honor both veteran and active-duty associates and military families.



In partnership with Salute + Allies – the RBS internal business resource group dedicated to the growth and advancement of active military associates and veterans through networking, career development and service opportunities – the company will offer a host of supportive and educational programs and events:

A 30-minute lunchtime walk session with veteran Ryan Vander Weit of Home Base, a national nonprofit dedicated to veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen, who will lead a conversation on the four main barriers to reaching fitness goals.

A lunch-and-learn program to benefit Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

A keynote speaker session with Darren McBurnett, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, combat veteran, professional photographer, author, and motivational speaker. Darren will discuss his military experience and promote personal growth by sharing how to navigate adverse environments.

The creation of a Wall of Honor on the RBS intranet to spotlight veteran and active-duty associates, recognizing their service and sharing their stories.

“My military background has served me well in my career,” said Gary Newell, a U.S. Navy veteran and a Special Projects and Store Development Specialist at RBS. “Skills I learned in the Navy – team development, fostering morale and collaboration, working with diverse groups – has helped me succeed not only in my role at RBS, but also in my everyday life.”

“I come from a military family, and the support from both RBS and our military-focused business resource group, Salute, is incredible,” said Beth Sampson, Chair of the Salute+Allies BRG. “Military associates and their family members are able to connect on their shared experiences, and our entire company is able to learn more about their fellow associates.”

In addition to the myriad programming and events this month, donations will be made via RBS Cares, the charitable arm of Retail Business Services, to both Semper Fi and Home Base to further the support and care of military personnel and their families.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services that include Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications, Omnichannel Services, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning and Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Procurement, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Store Development, Leasing, Facilities Support, and Strategy and Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.