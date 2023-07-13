A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. Joins the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA)

San Francisco, California, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. is thrilled to announce that it has joined the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA). WMCA is a nonprofit organization that represents Wisconsin’s transport industry and is committed to supporting the transportation industry. This new partnership will be impactful for the company’s long-term growth. A-1 Auto Transport has joined WMCA and the company can now receive valuable resources that will empower its team members with the latest industry knowledge. One of the benefits of WMCA membership is the training and education that the team receives. This training is tailored to the commercial motor vehicle industry.

The training courses cover topics in driver safety, equipment maintenance, regulatory compliance, and professional certification programs. With these courses, commercial drivers will be able to sharpen their skills and be updated with valuable information about managing commercial vehicles safely and effectively. In addition to this, the association has an annual conference that offers networking opportunities where truckers and drivers can network and learn more about what’s going on in the industry. A-1 Auto Transport can now be a part of these annual events and also benefit from the training and education that is provided. This will continue to position the company as a competitive industry leader, and ensure that they have all the tools they need to provide the best possible service to all their customers.

The WMCA membership gives the company access to a large network of professional truckers across the United States. The membership brings more opportunities for the team to attend industry events and conferences to connect with relevant service providers and regulatory bodies.

Another great benefit of this membership is that WMCA will advocate and represent the company to influence government policies and regulations that could affect truckers end this commercial vehicle industry. The advocacy and representation opportunities are very important for the growth of the company and will help A-1 Auto Transport get representation. WMCA will advocate for its members regarding national policy decisions, workplace issues, economic and safety regulations. Economic and safety regulations can have a big impact on the company’s ability to expand, and now that it is a member of the WMCA they have an opportunity to have a voice and national policy decisions. This is all incredibly helpful for the long-term growth of the company.

The WMCA membership is very impactful for companies like A-1 Auto Transport by helping them navigate industry regulations. This is crucial because all motor carriers have to adhere to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR). This is a collection of guidelines designed for commercial motor vehicles to ensure that they comply with the DOT requirements. All motor carriers must adhere to those rules and WMCA offers a wide range of resources to enable members to comply with these regulations easily. WMCA has procedures that help its members meet safety guidelines, attend regular meetings, and collaborate with regulatory agencies. This, in turn, helps A-1 Auto Transport improve its services.

This is a very important milestone for A-1 Auto Transport and can take its service delivery standards to the next level. This membership with WMCA makes it easier for A-1 Auto Transport to stay up-to-date with all the latest industry trends and maintain a high standard of service delivery.

About A-1 Auto Transport

A-1 Auto Transport specializes in shipping heavy-duty equipment, motorcycles, and cars as well as yachts, freights, and motorhomes. It is a highly-rated transport service and the second cheapest auto transport company in the US. Customers can get their vehicles delivered with ease since the company has a network of over 40 terminals and 30 modern carriers. The company provides door-to-door pickup and delivery services to give customers peace of mind. A-1 Auto Transport is a trusted provider for all your vehicle transportation needs. If you’d like to learn more about how A-1 Auto Transport can help you transport your vehicles, please visit the A-1 Auto Transport YouTube channel or visit their website: https://www.a1autotransport.com/

