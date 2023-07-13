Onno Plus Now Offers English-Speaking Customer Service

Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onno Plus GmbH (onnoplus.de), a company based in Berlin, Germany, that helps businesses build a strong online presence and boost their online reputations, has announced that it is now offering English-speaking customer service.

Aimed to help medium-sized businesses in Germany, Onno Plus wanted to make its range of services, such as deleting negative reviews, monitoring a business’s online reputation and reputation management, more accessible and representative of the diverse range of inhabitants in Germany by offering an additional English customer service option.

The company hopes this inclusion of English will encourage a larger selection of international companies based in Germany that may not be fluent or comfortable in the German language to benefit from its services.

Complete Company Solutions

Onno Plus comprises a professional team knowledgeable in successfully boosting a brand’s image and curating a positive online reputation. The company offers a variety of services, including:

Deleting Negative Reviews – This is available on all common portals such as Google, Kununu and Trustpilot.

Building Positive Reviews – Achieved by documenting real customer experiences.

Monitoring Online Reputation – To help businesses make the right decisions in good time.

Outsourcing Reputation Management – This helps reach a business’s individual goals with the help of the team at Onno Plus.

The popular service provided at Onno Plus (https://onnoplus.de/leistungen/google-bewertungen-loeschen) is its negative reviews deletion service which is available without any risk on Google, Trustpilot and other verified review sites.

While the service is only currently valid in Germany, the success rate for German businesses seeking deletion of defamatory reviews is 90%, and it takes an average of just 2 weeks to complete.

A spokesperson from Onno Plus said, “For many entrepreneurs, negative reviews are a real thorn in their side. Not only are these reviews often wrongly written by competitors or former employees, but there is no doubt that negative Google reviews damage not only your reputation but also your sales – not to mention the psychological damage this ‘nasty defamation’ can wreak havoc on you and your employees.”

With so much choice and variety online, customers can be easily swayed by negative reviews and dictate their choice of choosing a business, restaurant, or service based on past customer experiences.

Onno Plus provides a simple and completely transparent service that has completed more than 60,000 successful deletions of reviews across a range of rating platforms to help businesses maintain sales, customers and turnover.

The process is as follows:

Place an Order with Onno Plus

The company always works on a success basis.

Analysis of reviews

The expert team at Onno Plus will analyse a business’s reviews to work out the best strategy.

Deletion request is submitted

The deletion of the evaluation in question will be requested from the respective evaluation platforms.

Rating will be deleted

The platform operator is instructed to check the requests, and in most cases, the deletion will be completed.

“Good ratings, a positive brand image and an impeccable reputation are today the basis and an indispensable component of your success,” further stated the spokesperson from the company. “Onno Plus supports you in this.”

Statistically, 92% of potential customers will choose another store after reading negative reviews. This can have far-reaching consequences, such as the failure to initiate business via the Internet, which is often underestimated.

Additionally, if, in the rare case, a business receives another negative review from the same previous reviewers and if a connection with the deleted rating can be seen from the context of the new rating, Onno Plus will carry out the order once for the business, free of charge.

Onno Plus’s review deletion service is ideal for businesses who own several branches, want to stand out from their competition, have been disadvantaged by negative reviews and would like professionals to safely, expertly and permanently take care of online reviews.

More information

To find out more about Onno Plus GmbH and its new English-speaking customer service or to see the company’s full range of online services, please visit the website at https://onnoplus.de/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/onno-plus-now-offers-english-speaking-customer-service/