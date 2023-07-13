New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Material Handling Equipment Telematics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032129/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Material Handling Equipment Telematics estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2022-2030. Truck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Earthmoving Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Material Handling Equipment Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Cat Lift Trucks

- Caterpillar

- Clark

- Doosan Corporation

- Hiab

- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd

- JLG Industries

- Konecranes

- Mahindra Construction Equipment

- Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

- MiX Telematics

- OBn itracs

- Orbcomm

- Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

- The Raymond Corporation

- TomTom International BV

- Toyota Material Handling USA

- Trackunit A/S

- Zonar Systems

- ZTR Control Systems LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Material Handling Equipment Telematics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Truck by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Truck by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Earthmoving Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Earthmoving Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Earthmoving Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Crane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Crane by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Crane by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tractor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Tractor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forklift by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerial Work Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerial Work Platform by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerial Work Platform by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telehandler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Telehandler by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Telehandler by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: France Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: UK Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 59: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for

2023 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for

2023 (E)

Table 77: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: India Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: South Korea Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product -

Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift,

Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving

Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform,

Telehandler and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America

for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane,

Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Argentina Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck,

Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work

Platform, Telehandler and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Mexico Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor,

Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product -

Truck, Earthmoving Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift,

Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Material

Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Truck, Earthmoving

Equipment, Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform,

Telehandler and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

Material Handling Equipment Telematics by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Truck, Earthmoving Equipment,

Crane, Tractor, Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, Telehandler and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East

for 2023 (E)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032129/?utm_source=GNW



