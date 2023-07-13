Atari Taps Award-Winning Indie Studio Dreams Uncorporated for Modern Adaption of ‘70s Classic Lunar Lander

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today the company is working with the award-winning game studio Dreams Uncorporated to develop a new game based on the 1970s fan-favorite Lunar Lander. Slated for a 2023 PC and console release, Lunar Lander: Beyond adds simulation and a deep narrative to the recipe along with precision gravity flier mechanics.



As a newly appointed captain of the Pegasus Corporation, you must guide a vibrant crew of intrepid explorers, eclectic advisors, and state-of-the-art landers through a series of demanding missions. Brace yourself as you soar through the cosmos, delivering crucial cargo, extracting valuable resources, and conducting daring rescues across a celestial tapestry of enigmatic moons and captivating planets. When mysterious portals appear you will find you are on a collision course with sinister truths that lie unseen behind the universe.

“Dreams Uncorporated has a unique vision that transforms Lunar Lander into a game with a meaningful back story and deep, modern gameplay,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “We could not be more enthusiastic about the creativity and craftsmanship that they are bringing to such an iconic Atari property.”

Colombian-based Dreams Uncorporated burst on the scene in 2021 with the release of Cris Tales, an “indie love letter” to classic JRPGs featuring colorful and creative 2D animation.

Lunar Lander: Beyond launches in the first half of 2024 on Windows PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S.

