Health Coaching Market Growth Maintains 7.9% CAGR, Projected to Touch US$ 31.9 Bn by 2032

New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Health Coaching Market size accounted for USD 15.2 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 31.9 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.



The health coaches focus on assisting clients with particular goals, such as fat loss, stress control, and smoking control. They also advise on long-durative disease management and routine choices and work deeply with clients to support them in identifying their health and lifestyle aims. There are numerous health benefits that grab the attention of the majority of the population around the globe. Various centers offer health programs that improve the range of motion & flexibility and also the posture & balance of the body. These factors will propel the growth of the global health coaching market.





Key Takeaway

By type, in 2022, the health coaching market was dominated by the Holistic and wellness health coaching segment due to it having more advantages over primal/paleo health coaching.

segment due to it having more advantages over primal/paleo health coaching. By mode, Offline meditation health coaching holds the majority of shares of the market because it has more advantages over online health coaching.

holds the majority of shares of the market because it has more advantages over online health coaching. By duration, the segment of 6 months to 12 months is expected to have the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to an increase in the people’s acceptance of behavioral health disorders in this age group.

is expected to have the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to an increase in the people’s acceptance of behavioral health disorders in this age group. By application, the segment general wellness may develop at the maximum growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the rate of mental health conditions.

may develop at the maximum growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the rate of mental health conditions. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market over the forecast period. Several organizations are trying to develop maximum events to maintain the proper mental health of the population in this region.

accounted for the largest share of the market over the forecast period. Several organizations are trying to develop maximum events to maintain the proper mental health of the population in this region. Asia-Pacific is also leading to market growth in the health coaching market due to rising awareness about mental health, increasing Anxiety Disorders And Depression problems, hectic lifestyles, and other factors.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Health Coaching Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the health coaching industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing awareness of the importance of health and wellness: There has been a growing recognition among individuals and society as a whole about the significance of maintaining good health and well-being. This awareness has led to a demand for personalized support and guidance, which health coaches can provide.

There has been a growing recognition among individuals and society as a whole about the significance of maintaining good health and well-being. This awareness has led to a demand for personalized support and guidance, which health coaches can provide. The rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related health issues: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular drug consumption conditions, and mental health disorders has been on the rise.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular drug consumption conditions, and mental health disorders has been on the rise. Shift towards preventive healthcare: With an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, people are seeking ways to proactively manage their health and prevent the onset of chronic diseases. Health coaching provides individuals with the necessary tools, knowledge, and support to make lifestyle changes and adopt preventive measures.

With an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, people are seeking ways to proactively manage their health and prevent the onset of chronic diseases. Health coaching provides individuals with the necessary tools, knowledge, and support to make lifestyle changes and adopt preventive measures. Technological advancements: The advent of technology has significantly impacted the health coaching industry. Digital platforms, mobile applications, wearable devices, and telehealth services have made health coaching more accessible and convenient.

Market Growth

The health coaching industry has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by several factors. Increased awareness of the importance of healthy lifestyles, rising healthcare costs, and a growing focus on preventive healthcare have all contributed to the expansion of the health coaching market.

Top Trends in the Global Health Coaching Market

Availability of Vast Online Courses for gaining health coaching

In the market, the evolving trend in the present day is the increasing number of online courses by meditation centers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are not allowed to go outside or gather in public places. That’s why health coaching started the trend of online courses. With the help of these courses, people started to do activities at their homes. This initiative has boosted the growth of the global health coaching market.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, 42% in 2022. There are several factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in this region, increasing awareness of the people about health and well-being. Several organizations are trying to develop maximum events to maintain the proper mental health of the population in this region. This will expand the growth of the market in the NA.

Asia Pacific will likely show significant growth over the forecast period. The reason behind the growth is rising awareness about mental health, increasing depression and anxiety problems, hectic lifestyles, and other factors.

Competitive Landscape

Businesses in the health coaching market are developing new technologies expansion strategies through investments and mergers, and acquisitions. In addition, several key players are now focusing on the expansion of new ideas to expand the market growth of the health coaching market.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 15.2 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 31.9 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.9% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

High Cost of Treatment in Hospitals

There are several treatments available in hospitals for the treatment of mental issues, such as mood-stabilizing medications, therapies by psychiatrists, counseling by health professionals, and other treatments. These treatments are so costly that not everyone will be able to afford them, and they may have different side effects. So, in the present day, people are focusing on meditation because it is the most effective treatment than any other therapy. This will drive market growth.

Market Restraints

Alternative Treatments Method

Now a day, people are taking several medications to enhance their mood and improve their mental health as an alternative treatment for meditation. Thus, the uneasiness to adapt techniques and the availability of alternative treatment methods for maintaining mental health is a major factor that hinders the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The Increasing Prevalence of Mental Disorders

The increasing prevalence of mental disorders across the world is creating numerous opportunities for the market's key players. People are looking for a place where they can acquire peace of mind. The increasing work pressure, hectic lifestyle, depression and anxiety, and other factors will likely open up enormous opportunities to establish numerous health coaching where people get relief from their stress and live their life happily.

Report Segmentation of the Health Coaching Market

Type Insight

The global health coaching market is divided into holistic and wellness health coaching & primal/paleo health coaching. The holistic and wellness health coaching segment holds the majority of shares of the market because it has more advantages over primal/paleo health coaching, such as due to the increase in the acceptance of holistic & wellness health coaching facilities between people for the managing of prolonged diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and others drivers which help to the growth of the market.

This above segment is projected to see the highest CAGR through the forecast period due to an increase in the dominance of mental health disorders throughout the world, helping to growth of the global health coaching market.

Mode Insight

The segment is divided into online and offline meditation health coaching. Offline meditation health coaching holds the majority of shares of the market because it has more advantages over online health coaching, such as a better environment, proper guidance, proper interaction in person, and others. At the same time, the online segment will likely register considerable growth during the forecast period.

Duration Insight

By duration analysis, the global health coaching market is separated into segments- less than 6 months and 6 months to 12 months. The segment 6 months to 12 months is expected to have the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to an increase in the acceptance of 6-12 months of health coaching management for behavioral health disorders such as material abuse, bipolar disorders, and many more. This segment is likely to see the maximum CAGR due to an increase in the alertness of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and many others globally which help the growth of the global health coaching market.

Application Insight

By application, the market is classified into general wellness, behavioral health, and chronic disease. The segment general wellness may develop at the maximum growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the rate of mental health conditions, such as nervousness & depression among young people, which helps the growth of the market. This general wellness segment may see the maximum CAGR throughout the forecast period due to an increase in the rate of behavioral conditions globally.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Holistic and Wellness Health Coaching

Primal/Paleo Health Coaching

Based on Mode

Online

Offline

Based on Duration

Less Than 6 Months

6 Months to 12 Months

Based on Application

General Wellness

Behavioral Health Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Institute of Health Sciences

UK Health Coaches Association

Health Coach Institute

The Raw Food Institute

Regents of the University of California.

The American Council on Exercise

Sears Wellness Institute

BrainMD Health

AFPA

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Health Coaching Market

On February 2023, The company BetterUp worked together with the International Coaching Federation to progress in the area of coaching.

The company BetterUp worked together with the International Coaching Federation to progress in the area of coaching. On September 2022, The American Council on Exercise (ACE) obtained the Dr. Sears Wellness Institute. This development drive company to grow its health coaching business.

The American Council on Exercise (ACE) obtained the Dr. Sears Wellness Institute. This development drive company to grow its health coaching business. On December 2022, The company Firstbeat Life connected with the UK & The International Health Coaching Association. This corporation will deliver health coaching facilities in all amounts of society to inhibit chronic, lifestyle-related disorders.

