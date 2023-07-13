Protein Sequencing Market to Worth USD 1.69 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the demand of the protein sequencing market is driven by the growing utilization of proteomic research in drug discovery processes. This includes applications such as cell line development, verification of correct protein expressions, and analysis of protein degradation. These activities require accurate and efficient protein sequencing techniques to uncover crucial insights and accelerate drug development.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein Sequencing Market"

Protein sequencing is a precious de novo method to determine and analyze amino acid sequences from mass spectra. This process enables researchers to obtain critical information about the sequence and conformation of proteins. Protein sequencing market growth plays a pivotal role in understanding protein structure, function, and interactions, by identifying the exact arrangement of amino acids within a protein.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.34 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 1.69 Billion CAGR 3.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Application

Technology Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Protein Sequencing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Sartorius AG

AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.

Genedata AG

Luminex Corporation

Genomic Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation)

Qiagen N.V.

Promega Corporation

Proteome Sciences plc.

Biopharmaceuticals Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Growing Utilization of Protein Sequencing Techniques

The biopharmaceuticals sector emerged as the dominant player in the global protein sequencing market, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The growing utilization of protein sequencing techniques in developing innovative biotherapeutics contributes to this dominance. Protein sequencing is crucial in ensuring complete sequence coverage of biopharmaceutical molecules.

The market in North America emerged as the leading revenue contributor in the global protein sequencing market, holding a substantial share of over 35%. This significant market presence can be attributed to several factors underlining the region's prominence in protein sequencing.

Edman Degradation Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Effectiveness and Reliability

The Edman degradation segment held the largest market share of 58% in the global protein sequencing market, and its prominence is expected to grow significantly. This protein sequencing method is widely adopted due to its effectiveness and reliability. The Edman degradation technique is the most critical method for analyzing protein sequences.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the protein sequencing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors driving the adoption of mass spectrometry-based technologies, particularly in countries such as India and China. These countries are witnessing a surge in the application of mass spectrometry in various fields, including proteomics and genomics research.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the protein sequencing market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Protein Sequencing Market

Amphista Therapeutics recently made an exciting announcement regarding its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. The partnership aims to focus on discovering and developing small-molecule protein degraders. This collaboration brings together the expertise of both companies to explore innovative approaches in targeted protein degradation, which holds tremendous potential for advancing the development of new therapeutics.

Amgen and Generate Biomedicines recently collaborated to discover and advance protein-based therapeutics across various fields. The collaboration leverages Generate Biomedicines' proprietary high-throughput discovery platform, which combines machine learning and directed evolution techniques to engineer protein therapeutics with enhanced properties.

Key Questions Answered in Protein Sequencing Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

