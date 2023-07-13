Soft Tissue Repair Market to Reach $6.67Bn by 2025 at 8.3% CAGR with Fixation Instruments Segment Driving Growth During 2020–2025 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on " Soft Tissue Repair Market Size Report, Share, Revenue & Trends Forecast to 2025 - Global Analysis by Product, Application, and Geography," the soft tissue repair market size is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2019 to $6.67 billion by 2025; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020-2025. Based on product, the fixation instruments segment held a larger share of the soft tissue repair market in 2019.





Global Soft Tissue Repair Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Smith & Nephew; Depuy Synthes; Covidien (Medtronic); Wright Medical Group, Inc.; C.R Bard, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Integra Lifesciences Corporation; Organogenesis; Stryker; and ConMed are a few of the key companies operating in the soft tissue repair market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent developments in the global soft tissue repair market are mentioned below:

In April 2018 , CollPlant, a regenerative medicine company offering plant-based rhCollagen technology for tissue repair products, opened a new rhCollagen production facility in Rehovot, Israel.

In January 2018 , Orthocell Limited received an Australian patent for its CelGro collagen medical device platform for soft tissue regeneration and repair applications.

In February 2018 , MTF Biologics launched Meso BioMatrix Surgical Mesh for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.





Increasing Number of Orthopaedic Procedures to Drive Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Growth During 2020-2025:

Orthopedic, one of the major fields of medicine, has exhibited tremendous growth in last few years. The growth of orthopedic industry is attributed to an increasing number of orthopedic procedures and various orthopedic injuries during sports and accidents. Additionally, technological advancements and the use of grafts, orthopedic implants, surgical devices, and instruments have also led to the growth of orthopedic industry. Some of the common orthopedic procedures are Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction, rotator cuff, meniscal repair, hip arthroscopy, and joint replacement surgeries. As per The American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, in the US, nearly 150,000 ACL injuries occur every year, accounting for more than US$ 500 million in US healthcare costs each year. Also, The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons stated that 126.6 million Americans have a musculoskeletal condition. These procedures involve the use of soft tissue repair and fixation devices. Therefore, with increasing orthopaedic procedures, the need and demand for soft tissue repair will also increase, fueling the soft tissue repair market growth during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in soft tissue injuries among children, adults, and geriatric population, as well as sportsmen and athletes, which may require immediate treatment. Sutures, suture anchors, and interference screws are various fixation devices used for soft tissue fixation.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Soft Tissue Repair Market:

The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry witnessed a drop in growth. The medical technologies and imaging segment witnessed a drop in sales owing to fewer surgeries (orthopedic surgeries) being carried out, the cancellation of many orthopedic procedures, and delayed or prolonged equipment procurement, which in turn impacted the growth of the soft tissue repair market. Various tournaments were postponed owing to the lockdown; the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic to 2021, which has led to fewer sports injuries. Nonetheless, as the pandemic is getting normal, soft tissue repair procedures are also getting resumed, significantly increasing the soft tissue repair market growth. For instance, according to an article published by PubMed Central in November 2022, changes implemented during the pandemic regarding orthopedic surgeries proved beneficial after the pandemic subsided and could be potential long-term solutions for optimizing medical orthopedic management. Thus, the pandemic initially had a negative impact on the soft tissue repair market, but slowly and steadily, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The soft tissue repair market is the fastest growing in the Asia Pacific region. In the region, China accounts for the largest share of the soft tissue repair market. The soft tissue repair market in the country is driven by the rapid growth of healthcare technology and increasing focus on the diagnosis and treatment of soft tissue injuries among the adults and the elderly population. The Chinese government aims to improve the trauma care system and generalize modern trauma care concepts and techniques. The trauma care system in China focuses on improving healthcare infrastructure and strengthening emergency medical services (EMS) to provide immediate care to the patient. The Chinese Trauma Surgeon Association launched China Trauma Care Training (CTCT) to focus on techniques and methods in trauma care. CTC initiated a medical education program launched in July 2016 in Xining, Qinghai Province.





Moreover, key players in soft tissue repair market have manufacturing and distribution centers in China. China is one of the international markets for companies such as C R Bard, where the company continues to expand sales and adopt marketing strategies for growth in the market. Also, strategic approaches by market players determine the growth of the soft tissue repair market. In January 2018, Orthocell received a Canadian patent, helping it to retain its intellectual property for tendon for its Ortho-ATI product. As per the grant, the IP obtained by the company will be protected within Canada till 2027 and grant also provides additional protections for Orthocell’s tendon repair applications in Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors support the growth of the soft tissue repair market.









