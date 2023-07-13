Analytical Instrumentation Market Revenues to Reach USD 66.27 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Analytical Instrumentation Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 49.47 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

Analytical instrumentation refers to the study of the quantification, identification, and separation of the various chemical components of both artificial and natural materials. This process plays a critical role in controlling and monitoring environmental pollution.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 49.47 billion Market Size (2028) USD 66.27 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.02% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing concern among consumers for product quality. Increasing investments in R&D.

Which are the Top Companies in the Analytical Instrumentation Market?

The analytical instrumentation market is highly competitive and fragmented and, based on the location, is home to many international and local vendors.

The significant players in the analytical instrumentation market are,

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris company)

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Waters Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Key Highlights from the Analytical Instrumentation Market Report :

A Significant Market Share is Held by the Life Sciences Segment

The life sciences segment accounts for the biggest share of the analytical instrument industry. This segment represents almost a quarter of the entire industry.

The life sciences segment comprises more than 13 independent segments, which include multiple applications that use analytical tools like molecular spectroscopy, atomic spectroscopy and spectroscopy.

High Market Growth Witnessed by the Asia-Pacific Region

The analytical instrumentation market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth driven by the utilization of such products to address food production, aging population and climate change.

The sector that received substantial growth from the Chinese government for analytical instruments was life sciences. Pertaining to the 13th five-year plan period, the Chinese life sciences industry registered a medium-to-high-growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Analytical Instrumentation Market?

In February 2022, an announcement was made about the acquisition of Novasep’s chromatography division by Sartorius AG. This division included chromatography systems suited for smaller biomolecules like insulin, peptides and oligonucleotides.

In January 2022, an announcement was made about the acquisition of Prolab Instruments GmbH by Bruker Corporation.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Analytical Instrumentation Market Based on Product Type, End User, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Chromatography Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy Mass Spectroscopy Analytical Microscopes Other Product Types

By End user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Life Sciences Chemical and Petrochemical Oil and Gas Material Sciences Food Testing Water and Wastewater Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Analytical Instrumentation Market Report (2023-2028) .

