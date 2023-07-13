Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.39 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.52 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most significant agriculture markets in the GCC region. Dates and watermelons are the most widely produced fruits, and tomatoes and potatoes are the most produced vegetables. The demand for fruits and vegetables in Saudi Arabia is expected to keep growing due to the increased westernization and disposable incomes of people and the country’s growing retail trade.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.52 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.39 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.50% Study Period 2017-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for locally grown crops. Increasing government support to promote vegetable production with the help of drip irrigation and protected cultivation.

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market Report :

Goal Toward Self-sufficiency in Fruit and Vegetable Production

To become self-sufficient, the Saudi Arabian government is promoting technologies like drip irrigation and protected cultivation. This has increased production in the country and is expected to lower dependence on imports.

Food security has been the objective for several years and is part of Saudi Vision 2030. The country’s ADF (Agricultural Development Fund) supports the agricultural sector to increase the country’s production area and minimize dependency on imported food.

Palms and Dates Mainly Dominate the Market

Even though the country has desert terrains, experiences low rainfall of around 40 to 100 mm, and lacks natural water bodies and groundwater levels, it has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of dates and exports them to neighboring countries.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans to invest heavily in crops and make the dates sector a primary hub to attract national investments.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market?

In June 2022, the Saudi Arabian government released loans of USD 373 million from the Agricultural Development Fund. The loans included development loans for small-scale farmers, financing loans for vegetable production in greenhouses, fish farming, and poultry breeding.

In April 2022, Tamimi Markets, the Saudi supermarket chain, signed a joint venture with Japan-based Mitsui & Co. and Zero SRL, an Italian agricultural technology provider. The venture aimed to establish vertical smart farms in Al Kharj.

In March 2022, several loans worth USD 229 million were approved to finance working capital from the Saudi Agricultural Development Fund. The loans were provided to develop food security and support agricultural activities in the country.

