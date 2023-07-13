Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Revenues to Reach USD 10.09 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.80 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period.

Zero liquid discharge is a water treatment process that purifies and recycles all wastewater with zero discharge. It is carried out using thermal or membrane processes using various equipment. The increasing demand for freshwater, investments in the deployment of ZLD systems, and other factors are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for the next five years.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.80 billion Market Size (2028) USD 10.09 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Surging demand for freshwater. Increasing investments in ZLD system deployment.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market?

The zero liquid discharge systems market is consolidated.

The significant players in the market with the majority share in 2023 are:

ALFA LAVAL

AQUARION AG

Aquatech International LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

H2O GmbH

IDE Water Technologies

Mitsubishi Power Ltd

Praj Industries

SafBon Water Technology

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

SUEZ

Thermax Limited

Toshiba

Veolia Water Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Report :

Power Generation Industry's Strong Prospects

Water management is a crucial concern for power plant owners due to environmental regulations, water shortage, and public perception. Zero liquid discharge systems can address these challenges efficiently.

Electricity generation is increasing worldwide while power plants are concentrating in water-scarce regions, driving the demand for ZLD systems.

All Eyes on Asia-Pacific

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like India and China are witnessing significant growth in the ZLD systems market. Both countries are installing ZLD systems to address water pollution.

China has ambitious targets for coal-power generation, which it plans to expand in the coming years with new plants. The country's huge steel production capacity also acts in favor of the ZLD systems market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market?

In February 2022, Veolia completed the sale of the New Suez to the consortium of investors composed of Meridiam, GIP, CDC Group, and CNP Assurances.

In December 2021, the European Commission approved the acquisition of Suez by Veolia.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Based on Technology, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Thermal-based Membrane-based





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Power Oil and Gas Metallurgy and Mining Chemicals and Petrochemicals Pharmaceutical Other End-user Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



