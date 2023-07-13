Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Revenues to Reach USD 28.22 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 15.48 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period.

Advanced metering infrastructure, or AMI, enables two-way communication between system operators and consumers to provide insight and control over energy usage while preventing energy theft. Smart meters offer valuable insights into energy usage and are integral to smart grid initiatives worldwide. Expanding and modernizing electricity infrastructure and significant investments in smart grids aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and foster collaboration between public and private organizations. A significant number of smart meters is anticipated to be installed by 2024 in Europe alone.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 15.48 billion Market Size (2028) USD 28.22 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 12.76% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Launch of smart meter pilot projects. Cost-savings and energy efficiency. Technological advancements and improved customer engagement.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

The advanced metering infrastructure market is highly fragmented. There are lucrative opportunities in the market studied. The competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high.

The significant players in the global advanced metering infrastructure market in 2023 are:

Itron Inc.

IBM Corporation

Landis+Gyr

Sensus Solutions

Siemens AG

Tieto Corporation

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Mueller Systems LLC

Trilliant Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report :

Smart Metering Devices Poised to Gain Significant Market Share

Smart meters are deployed for gas, electricity, and water. They allow real-time monitoring and remote control.

Governments worldwide are investing in smart grids and meters to improve power networks.

With advancements in software, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the segment is expected to grow in the coming years.

Notable Growth in North America

North America is witnessing the fast-paced adoption of smart meters aided by favorable government initiatives. The United States already installed over 111 million advanced meters, and the number is only increasing.

Canada is also incorporating smart electricity meters driven by peak-time load reduction mandates.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

In November 2022, Renesas Electronics Corp. began utilizing NanoLock Security, a solution that provides zero-trust meter-level cyber security protection for smart meter products.

In October 2022, the Linux Foundation (LF) Energy announced the Super Advanced Meter (SAM), which focuses on a widely applicable smart meter data gateway.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Based on Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Smart Metering Devices (Electricity, Water, and Gas) Solution Meter Communication Infrastructure (Solution) Software Meter Data Management Meter Data Analytics Other Software Types Services (Professional - Program Management, Deployment and Consulting and Managed)





By End-user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Industrial





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report (2023-2028) .

