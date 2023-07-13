Polyethyleneimine Market Revenues to Reach USD 464.82 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Polyethyleneimine Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 423.28 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.89% during the forecast period.

Polyethyleneimines (PEIs) are aliphatic polymers with highly basic and positively charged amino groups. Its market is driven by increasing demand from applications in detergents, water treatment chemicals, adhesives, and sealants. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global market in terms of the consumption of polyethyleneimines.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 423.28 million Market Size (2028) USD 464.82 million CAGR (2023-2028) 1.89% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Development of polyethyleneimine-nano silica composites. The growing personal care and cosmetic industry.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Polyethyleneimine Market?

The polyethyleneimine market is highly consolidated with the presence of international and domestic players.

The significant players in the global polyethyleneimine market are:

BASF SE

Dow

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Gongbike New Material Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Polysciences, Inc.

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

Shanghai Holdenchem Co.

Wuhan Bright Chemical Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Polyethyleneimine Market Report :

Increased Demand from Adhesives and Sealants Segment

Polyethyleneimine is widely used in the adhesives and sealants industry, particularly for laminations and as an adhesion promoter.

The packaging industry is the largest consumer of adhesives globally. PEI is used as an extrusion coating primer for bonding polyethylene to paper.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market

The growing paper and pulp industry in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving the demand for polyethyleneimine.

China's fast-growing ink industry and the increasing demand for detergents and industrial cleaning agents in the country are driving its demand.

India's soap manufacturing, adhesives, and electronic industries also hold a significant market share.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Polyethyleneimine Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Linear Branched





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Detergents Adhesives and Sealants Water Treatment Chemicals Cosmetics Paper Coatings, Inks, and Dyes Other Applications



By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Polyethyleneimine Market Report (2023-2028) .

