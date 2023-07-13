Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Revenues to Reach USD 620.70 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 438.23 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period.

Expanded polypropylene (EPP) is a versatile foam that offers energy absorption, impact resistance, thermal insulation, buoyancy, and other unique properties. It is completely recyclable and non-toxic. EPP is in high demand in the packaging industry. The growing adoption of electric vehicles also presents opportunities to the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 438.23 million Market Size (2028) USD 620.70 million CAGR (2023-2028) 7.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Non-toxic and recyclable nature of the material. The rising demand from packaging industries.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market?



The global expanded polypropylene foam market is consolidated.

The significant players in the market in 2023 with the majority of the market share are:

BASF SE

BEWi (IZOBLOK)

Clark Foam Products Corporation

Hanwha Solutions

JSP

KK Nag Pvt. Ltd

Kaneka Corporation

Knauf Industries

Polyfoam Australia Pty Ltd

Signode Industrial Group LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Woodbridge

Key Highlights from the Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Report :

High Demand Created by the Automotive Industry

The automotive sector is the largest consumer of EPP foams. They are used in bumpers to absorb impact energy during accidents. It also helps in reducing the weight of the vehicle.

EPP foams play a significant role in making electric vehicles lightweight and thermally insulated. It ensures ideal operating conditions for batteries.

Highest Demand from Asia-Pacific

China, the largest economy in Asia-Pacific, is the largest consumer and manufacturer of EPP foams.

In India, the country's expanding packaging industry acts as a catalyst for the EPP market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market?

In March 2022, Hanwha Solutions decided to split off its advanced materials business and sell a stake in the unit to raise USD 491 million for investments at home and abroad. Private equity firm Glenwood PE announced plans to buy a 49% stake in the division for USD 491.4 million, becoming its second-largest shareholder after Hanwha.

In February 2022, BEWI acquired 121,870 shares of Izoblok, which equals 9.62% of the capital share in the country. With this acquisition, BEWI owns a controlling stake of 63.83% in Izoblok.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Based on Raw Material, Foam, Application, and Geography.

By Raw Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Synthetic Polypropylene Bio-based Polypropylene



By Foam (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fabricated EPP Molded EPP Other Foams

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive Dunnage Furniture Food Packaging HVAC Sports and Leisure Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

