Tantalum Market Volume to Reach 3,057.86 Tons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Tantalum is a chemical element with the symbol Ta and atomic number 73. It is used in the production of electronic components. Tantalum alloys are used in aviation and gas turbines. The growth of the electrical and electronic industry worldwide is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 2,303.42 tons Market Volume (2028) 3,057.86 tons CAGR (2023-2028) 5.83% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of the electrical and electronic industry. Increasing usage of tantalum alloys.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Tantalum Market?



The market is partially consolidated with the presence of tantalum mining companies.

The significant players in the global tantalum market are,

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited

China Minmetals Corporation

CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Co. Ltd

Ethiopian Mineral Development Share Company

Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd

Jiangxi Tungsten Industry Group Co. Ltd

Minsur (Mining Taboca)

Pilbara Minerals

Piran Resources Limited (Pella Resources Limited)

Tantalex Resources Corporation

Tantec GmbH

Techmet (KEMET GROUP)

Taniobis GmbH

Key Highlights from the Global Tantalum Market Report :

Capacitor Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Tantalum electrolytic capacitors are widely used in various industries, including communications, computers, aerospace, military, etc.

They have a large capacitance per unit volume. They can perform well in a temperature range of -50 o C to 100 o C.

C to 100 C. The export of computers and information terminal devices is growing, creating more demand for tantalum.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Countries like China and South Korea are driving the tantalum market in Asia-Pacific.

China is the largest base for electronic production in the world. South Korea has a significant electronics industry. India is aiming to have a digital economy of USD 1 trillion by 2025.

Electronics, aerospace, and medical equipment are the major industries that are driving the tantalum market in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Tantalum Market?

In March 2022, TANIOBIS GmbH invested USD 29.77 million in augmenting facilities for the manufacture of functional tantalum powder at its Map Ta Phut plant in Thailand.

In July 2021, Tantalex Resources Corporation entered a binding LOI with MINOR SARL to expand its land package in the prolific Manono lithium, tin, and tantalum hub.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Tantalum Market Based on Product, Application, and Geography.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Metal Carbide Powder Alloys Other Product Forms





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Capacitors Semiconductors Engine Turbine Blades Chemical Processing Equipment Medical Equipment Other Applications (includes Ballistics, Cutting Tools, Optical Applications)





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Production Analysis United States Australia Brazil China Congo Ethiopia Nigeria Rwanda Other Countries



Consumption Analysis Asia-Pacific China 2 India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



