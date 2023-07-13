Fleet Management Solutions Market Revenues to Reach USD 52.36 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Fleet Management Solutions Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 24.48 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period.



Fleet management solutions (FMS) consist of various functions like vehicle financing, maintenance, telematics, driver management, fuel management, etc. They integrate software, hardware, connectivity solutions, and network infrastructure to effectively monitor, optimize fleet operations, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with standards. More large and medium-scale fleet owners are adopting FMS, aided by favorable factors like 5G technology.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 24.48 billion Market Size (2028) USD 52.36 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 16.42% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand for commercial vehicles. Technological advancements.

The fleet management solutions market is highly fragmented, with the presence of global players and small and medium-sized enterprises. These companies are investing in cloud technologies. They are also interested in strategies like partnerships and acquisitions.

The significant players in the global fleet management solutions market in 2023 are,

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Ctrack (Inseego Corp.)

I.D. Systems

IBM Corporation

Astrata Group

Mix Telematics Limited

Omnitracs LLC

Tomtom NV

Trimble Navigation Limited

Verizon Communications Inc.

Wheels Inc.

Tenna LLC

Samsara Network Inc.

KeepTrucking Inc.

Fleet Complete Inc.

Odoo SA

Fleetable (Affable Web Solutions Company)

Octo Group SpA

Geotab Inc.

Rarestep Inc. (FLEETIO)

Switch Board Inc.

Azuga holdings Inc.

Chevin Fleet Solutions

One Step GPS LLC

Transflo

Go Fleet Inc.

Advance Tracking Technologies Inc.

Donlen Corporation by Hertz Holdings

Key Highlights from the Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Report :

Asset Management Segment Looking Promising

Asset management systems connect financial, property, and maintenance management for improved analysis. Asset tracking solutions are crucial in digitalized manufacturing and office environments.

Asset tracking is expected to grow in the industrial IoT sector. It makes asset-tracking hardware more economical and efficient.

North America to Witness Significant Growth

Increased manufacturing, transportation, logistics industries, and government initiatives make North America a prominent market for asset management.

Fleet businesses in the United States are widely investing in new fleet tracking technologies. They are also partnering with commercial vehicle companies by offering integrated solutions.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Fleet Management Solutions Market?

In June 2022, the global automotive services organization announced an investment from its venture capital division in AmpUp, one of the leading electric vehicle management software companies.

In June 2022, Renault announced a partnership with telematics supplier Geotab to integrate its models into the MyGeotab fleet management platform.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Based on Deployment Model, Solution, End-user, and Geography.

By Deployment Model (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise On-Demand Hybrid

By Solution (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asset Management Information Management Driver Management Safety and Compliance Management Risk Management Operations Management Other Solutions

By End-user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Transportation Energy Construction Manufacturing Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



