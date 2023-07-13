Automotive Interior Materials Market to Worth USD 80.2 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest,the automotive interior materials market is anticipated to experience a moderate impact due to disruptions in the global supply chain. This can be attributed to the market's significant dependence on industries such as refinery and petrochemical, chemical, metal, and power generation.

The demand for automotive interior materials market is projected to grow substantially, with the increased demand for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). Essential automotive interior components are considered standard features across all vehicle types, creating a consistent demand for interior materials.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 78.2 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 80.2 Billion CAGR 3.9% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product type

Vehicle Regions Covered North America

Prominent Players in Automotive Interior Materials Market

Lear Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Faurecia SA

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Adient plc

Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A.

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Seiren Co. Ltd.

DK Leather Corporation Berhad

Bader GmbH & Co. KG

Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

Futuris Automotive Inc.

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

GST AutoLeather Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Sabic

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Plastic Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Remarkable Advancements in Blended Polymers

Plastic holds a significant 43.6 per cent share of the automotive interior materials market. This dominance can be attributed to the remarkable advancements in blended polymers, design, and processing techniques, enabling modern plastic interiors to exude a premium look and feel. As the demand for visually appealing car interiors continues to rise, it is expected that the demand for plastics in automotive interiors will also witness a substantial increase over the forecast period.

The market in North America is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the automotive interior materials market, driven by the steadily improving automotive industry in the region. Factors such as favorable economic conditions, increasing consumer spending, and technological advancements have contributed to the growth of the automotive sector.

Seats Application Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Enhance the Comfort

The seat application segment is projected to hold over 30% of the automotive interior materials market. Seats are crucial in mitigating driver discomfort during long drives or challenging driving conditions. Extensive research in psychology and physiology has yielded valuable insights into human perception, weight distribution, posture, and adjustability, which have directly influenced the materials used in automotive seats.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific stand out as the largest market for automotive interior materials, primarily due to the rapid economic growth witnessed in the region. Factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the expanding middle-class population have contributed to the surging demand for automobiles in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the automotive interior materials market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Automotive Interior Materials Market

Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company, recently announced a significant investment of USD 147 million to establish a new facility in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The facility will serve Faurecia's Interiors and Seating Business Groups as a combined operation. Out of the total investment, USD 75 million will be allocated to the Interiors Business Group to enhance production capabilities. This funding will primarily be utilized to develop and install instrument panels and other interior modules. The remaining USD 72 million will be dedicated to Faurecia's Seating Business Group.

Faurecia recently entered into a collaboration agreement with Veolia. This partnership fosters innovation in developing sustainable compounds for automotive interior modules. The two companies will work together to expedite the deployment of pioneering and environmentally-friendly solutions for European instrument panels, door panels, and centre consoles.

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Interior Materials Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

