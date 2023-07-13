At 18.4% CAGR, Global Single-Use Assemblies Market Size Will Cross USD 55.97 Billion By 2032: According to Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Single-Use Assemblies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Tubing Assemblies, and Others); By Application; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global single-use assemblies market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 10.32 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 55.97 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 18.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Single-Use Assemblies? How Big is Single-Use Assemblies Market Size & Share?

Overview

End customers of bioprocessing assemble their one-time-use systems internally. If connections between the various components aren't done correctly, this can frequently cause production delays by causing cross-contamination and leaking. Batches lost due to a leak or risk to the product integrity in your process can be quite expensive for many end customers.

By adopting ready-to-use single-use assemblies, production stoppages can be avoided, contamination risk can be decreased, and efficiency can be increased. A single-use assembly is an all-in-one, customer-specific, ready-to-use solution composed of various plastic parts put together into one whole, expanding the demand for the single-use assemblies market.



Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher

Sartoris

Danaher

Merck

Saint-Gobain

Corning

KUHNER

Avantor

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Romynox

NewAge Industries

Repligen Corporation

Lonza

Fujimori Kogyo.

Fluid Flow Products

Dover Corporation

Antylia Scientific

Intellitech

Meissner Filtration

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Technology advancements: The commercialization of technologically advanced single-use assembly items that offer quick implementation, streamlined processes, and simplicity of use is a major emphasis for manufacturers active on the global market. The capacity of these devices to prevent product cross-contamination and eliminate unnecessary sterilizing processes, which are the primary drivers affecting the market growth, is further fueling their acceptance.

The commercialization of technologically advanced single-use assembly items that offer quick implementation, streamlined processes, and simplicity of use is a major emphasis for manufacturers active on the global market. The capacity of these devices to prevent product cross-contamination and eliminate unnecessary sterilizing processes, which are the primary drivers affecting the market growth, is further fueling their acceptance. Growing prevalence of environment regulations: Many large biopharma and pharma companies are establishing their regional manufacturing plants to make them a hub for bioprocess outsourcing, further stimulating single-use assemblies market demand. This is due to the rising prevalence of supportive and favorable regulatory environments and associated cost advantages, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, and Malaysia.

Top Findings of the Report

The biologics market's rapid expansion, bioprocessing technology's ongoing advancement, the rise in biopharmaceutical-related R&D activities, and the widespread use of these systems by CMOs worldwide are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

The single-use assemblies market segmentation is based on application, product, region, and end-user.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increased adoption of single-use assemblies: Single-use assemblies are being used more frequently, which boosts productivity in manufacturing processes by bringing new technologies with advanced features, minimizing automation complexity, and eliminating the need for changeover validation. These elements are even more likely to encourage single-use assemblies market growth.

Single-use assemblies are being used more frequently, which boosts productivity in manufacturing processes by bringing new technologies with advanced features, minimizing automation complexity, and eliminating the need for changeover validation. These elements are even more likely to encourage single-use assemblies market growth. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases: The development of multiple efficient, innovative biologic solutions for the efficient diagnosis and treatment of cancer is fueled by the globally expanding prevalence of various infectious diseases and cancer. As a result, the market has experienced tremendous expansion due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases and cancer caused by multiple reasons, including shifting societal norms, climate change, and fast urbanization.

Segmental Analysis

Filtration Assemblies Sector Accounts for the Largest Market share

One of the main drivers driving the market sector is the quick rise in the demand to reduce contamination risk and the surge in regulatory prospects. These variables have led to an increase in the use of filter assemblies for final and bulk-fill operations.

Moreover, these filter assemblies are a very versatile and effective alternative to stainless steel systems since they do away with various validation methods and sterilizing steps, which has benefitted the single-use assemblies market.

CROs & CMOs sector Witnesses Fastest Growth

The category of CROs and CMOs is likely to expand rapidly during the forecasted period, and this growth will be further expedited by CMOs' increasing integration of single-use assemblies into the majority of their bioprocesses. They frequently use these assemblies to shorten processing times and process changeover times.

Additionally, it enables them to save back on the campaign and other facility expenditures, which will help the segment market develop in the next years.

Single-Use Assemblies Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 55.97 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 12.21 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.4% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartoris AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc., KUHNER AG, Avantor Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Romynox B.V., NewAge Industries, Repligen Corporation, Lonza, Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd., Fluid Flow Products, Dover Corporation, Antylia Scientific, Intellitech Inc., and Meissner Filtration Corporation. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Regarding revenue share, North America dominated the world market in 2022. The strong presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, rising cancer occurrences, and substantial investments and financing in drug discovery research, particularly in the US and Canada, can all be credited for accelerating regional market expansion.

Asia Pacific: Due to the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, expanding government-sponsored initiatives, and high demand for disposable medical equipment, particularly in the world's largest developing nations like China, India, Malaysia, and South Korea, the single-use assemblies market in Asia Pacific experienced the highest growth rate during the study period.

Browse the Detail Report “Single-Use Assemblies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Tubing Assemblies, and Others); By Application; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-use-assemblies-market

Recent Developments

High Purity opened a new manufacturing plant in April 2022 with a USD 10 million investment. It will act as the company's specialized manufacturing and distribution center while greatly increasing its manufacturing capability.

Avantor finalized the acquisition of RIM Bio in June 2021. With this acquisition, the business will increase its single-use cleanroom capacity and utilize RIM Bio's exclusive technology to address the growing demand for bioprocessing.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the estimated single-use assemblies market size during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

What segments are covered in the single-use assemblies industry report?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market?

Which region holds the highest single-use assemblies market share?

What will be the CAGR of the market?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the single-use assemblies market report based on product, application, end-user, and region:

By Product Outlook

Bag Assemblies

Filtration Assemblies

Bottle Assemblies

Tubing Assemblies

Others

By Application Outlook

Filtration

Cell Culture & Mixing

Storage

Sampling

Fill-Finish Applications

Others

By End-User Outlook

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

