Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue to Reach $40.73Bn by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR with Immunoglobulin Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners latest study on " Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, End User, and Geography," the market size is valued at $40.73 billion by 2028 from $26.57 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028. As per the data published by the American Cancer Society, in January 2021, about 24,530 malignant tumors of the brain or spinal cord were diagnosed in the US.





Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bio Products Laboratory LTD, CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Sanquin, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Grifols S.A, Kedrion, SK Plasma, Plasmagen Biosciences PVT. LTD, Octapharma AG. are a few of the key companies operating in the plasma fractionation market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2020 , Grifols has entered into purchase agreements with South Korean-based GC Pharma (Group) through which Grifols would buy a plasma fractionation plant and two purification facilities in Montreal, as well as 11 plasma collection locations in the United States, for a total of US$460 million.

In April 2020 , Octapharma collaborate with CSL, Takeda, BPL, Biotest, and LFB to investigate the possibility of treating COVID-19 with plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulins.

In May 2020 , Bio Products Laboratory Announces Launch of ALBUMINEX 5% and ALBUMINEX 25% With Supply Immediately Available in the United States.





Use of Plasma Therapy for Treating Novel Diseases is a Future Trend for the Global Plasma Fractionation Market

The market players associated with metabolomics are actively exploring the possible innovative technologies to facilitate researchers and medical care as the plasma contains the essential components to treat a disease, such as antibodies. Various studies are being carried out on the possible applications of plasma for illnesses that are difficult to cure by employing traditional approaches. Moreover, rising awareness about the advantages of blood donation and the applications of plasma among people is expected to open new scope for the market.

Development Potential in Emerging Countries Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Global Plasma Fractionation Market:

Convalescent plasma therapy is among the emerging therapeutic methods for critical diseases. Developing countries in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are investing remarkably in strengthening their respective healthcare infrastructure to be able to meet the escalating demand for services such as treatment, research, and blood banks processes. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has generated a high need for blood and plasma products. The current high need is creating opportunities for the plasma fractionation market players operating in developing countries to adopt growth strategies such as product launches, business expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Naturals and its non-profit partners—BloodConnect and Think Foundation—launched a joint initiative in India by establishing an online platform for blood donation owing to the high demand and less supply of blood and plasma during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of product , the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, protease inhibitors, and others. The immunoglobulins segment is further segmented into intravenous immunoglobulin, subcutaneous, and others. The immunoglobulins segment held the largest market share and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the active support of the government and regulatory agencies in product development and approvals.

On the basis on application , the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others. By application, the neurology segment is anticipated to dominate its growth from 2021 to 2028 by holding the largest market share, and the hematology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

On the basis of end user , the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, academic institutes. The hospital segment had the largest market size of the global plasma fraction market in 2021; however, the clinical research laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021–2028.





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current number of patients suffering from hemophilia in the United States is estimated to be between 30,000 and 33,000. The estimated prevalence of people suffering from hemophilia in the US is 3.7 patients per 100,000 males for hemophilia B and 12 patients per 100,000 males for hemophilia A. The prevalence of hemophilia A is four times more than that of hemophilia B, and the disease affects people from all ethnic and racial groups. Hemophilia is treated by restoring missing blood clotting factors, and that is referred to as clotting factor replacement therapy. A clotting factor concentration is injected (infused) into a vein to replenish clotting factors. Clotting factors are infused into the bloodstream to help it clot properly. Various companies are offering clotting factor concentrates to treat hemophilia disorders in the US market. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical company’s ADVATE is available to replace the clotting factor which is missing in patients with hemophilia A. This product is used to control and prevent bleeding in children and adults. Moreover, AFSTYLA an antihemophilic factor developed by CSL Behring LLC used for controlling bleeding episodes in people suffering from hemophilia A. AFSTYLA also reduces the risk of joint damage and resists bleeding.





Based on geography, North America holds the largest plasma fractionation market share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The North American region is segmented into countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Among the countries, the US is the largest and fastest-growing market for plasma fractionation. The plasma fractionation market in the US is expected to grow owing to the growing application of coagulation factors concentrates, clotting factor concentrates, and other plasma-derived products to treat various hematological disorders such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B. Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder resulted by a genetic inability for the blood to clot in a proper manner. This can cause spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding after an injury or surgery. Clotting factors are proteins found in the blood that can help resist bleeding. People with hemophilia have lower levels of either factor VIII (8) or factor IX. The extent of factors in a person's blood determines the severity of their hemophilia. The lower the level of the factor, the more probable bleeding can occur, potentially causing serious health consequences. Hemophilia can cause by mutation, and its prominent signs and symptoms are bleeding into the skin, bleeding in gums, bleeding in joints, and bleeding in the brain, which can cause seizures and paralysis.









