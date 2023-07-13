Community Foundation Boulder County launches 2023 Community Trust grant program

BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the community’s trusted philanthropic partner for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of its improved 2023 Community Trust grant program, a discretionary grantmaking fund addressing various needs throughout Boulder County.

The foundation is accepting grant proposals now through Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. Community members from across the county review grant applications and make funding recommendations as a key part of the Community Trust grant program.

“The Community Trust grant program has been a bedrock of Community Foundation Boulder County’s work throughout the years,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “Many people may know us from our work helping the community recover after moments of crisis, but our work partnering with local organizations through the Community Trust is what advances our long-term vision to make Boulder County a better place.”

The 2023 program seeks to award funding to organizations with missions supporting animal care and welfare, arts and culture, civic engagement, education, environment or health and human services. Based on feedback from stakeholders, a variety of changes have been made to this year’s program, including:

The grant program is no longer divided into two cycles. Applications for all areas will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

The grant application and reporting process has been simplified in alignment with trust-based philanthropic practices.

Grant awards will be for general operating support.

Applicants are invited to apply once to the Community Trust.

The application is now available in English and Spanish.

Future reporting will be more flexible. Grantees from 2023 will be invited to select from various reporting options, such as providing preexisting blog posts, brief written reports, videos or taking part in a brief conversation with staff.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve made an effort to reach out to our community, soliciting feedback on our grantmaking process,” said Sarah Harrison, vice president of programs. “The process for applicants is overall shorter, more accessible and prioritizes equity.”

If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity, please visit our Community Trust webpage. For more information on Community Foundation Boulder County, visit https://www.commfound.org/.

