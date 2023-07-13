Javelin Welcomes Elisa Tavilla as the Director of Debit Advisory Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research is excited to announce Elisa Athonvarangkul Tavilla as the new Director of Debit Advisory Services. Tavilla will head the Debit Advisory Services practice, making a strong addition to the Javelin team of payments subject matter experts. Javelin clients have access to the entire spectrum of payments practices, with talented analyst coverage in Commercial and Enterprise Payments, Credit, Digital Assets & Cryptocurrency, Debit, Emerging Payments, Technology & Infrastructure, Merchant Processing, and Prepaid.



“We are delighted to have Elisa join our team. Her impressive credentials will provide our clients with unparalleled insight in the debit space,” said Brian Riley, co-head of payments at Javelin. “Elisa rounds out our payments bench strength with another exceptional expert.”

Tavilla joins Javelin with more than 15 years of experience in global payments and research. She served in various roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for over a decade, with her most recent role as a Senior Industry Readiness Specialist & Ecosystem Strategy Manager for the FedNow Service. Her additional roles include serving as an Analyst at eMarketer, a digital marketing research firm, and at Mercator Advisory Group.

With the debit market expanding rapidly, the role Javelin analysts play is becoming increasingly important. In her role, Tavilla will spearhead the study of factors that shape the consumer debit market, encompassing technologies, competition, market trends, regulatory concerns, as well as electronic funds transfer (EFT), ATM and card networks.

“Javelin has an unrivaled payments industry analyst team,” said Jacob Jegher, president at Javelin. “Elisa is an experienced payments professional and analyst. We are thrilled to have her lead this established practice and service our roster of clients.”

Tavilla earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and foreign language studies with honors from Adelphi University, and a master’s degree in international relations, economics and Southeast Asia studies from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Tavilla also holds credentials from Harvard Business School, Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, and attended New York University Institute of French Studies and the Chinese and French Language Schools at Middlebury College. She was a Fulbright scholar in Lyon, France.

About Javelin Strategy & Research

