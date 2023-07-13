Verizon’s new Business Unlimited plans offer progressive savings and enhanced features

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today unveiled its new Business Unlimited plans, a three-tier structure that provides value for businesses of all sizes: Start 5G ($30/line/month with 5 lines and more), Plus 5G ($40/line/month with 5+ lines), and Pro 5G ($45/line/month with 5+ lines).



Following exhaustive customer research, Verizon Business developed new plans that catered to expressed customer needs, including more hotspot data, security, and more international value. Plan features include the following:

Start 5G : Unlimited 4G LTE/5G Nationwide, and Verizon Call Filter, a feature that screens for unwanted calls



: Unlimited 4G LTE/5G Nationwide, and Verizon Call Filter, a feature that screens for unwanted calls Plus 5G : double the mobile hotspot data (now 100 GB), Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, streaming at 1080p, Verizon Call Filter, and TravelPass (2 days per month: $20 monthly savings vs. purchasing them separately), which offers unlimited talk, text and data in 210+ countries and destinations



: double the mobile hotspot data (now 100 GB), Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, streaming at 1080p, Verizon Call Filter, and TravelPass (2 days per month: $20 monthly savings vs. purchasing them separately), which offers unlimited talk, text and data in 210+ countries and destinations Pro 5G: double the mobile hotspot data (now 200 GB), Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, streaming at 1080p, Verizon Call Filter, TravelPass (4 days per month: $40 monthly savings vs. purchasing them separately), Business Mobile Secure Bundle, and 50% off a Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan



“Our new plans are about more than savings, they’re about value,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “We conducted extensive customer research to get a complete picture of what customers valued the most in their plans and what they wanted added. We built our new plans based on that feedback, and included the features that made the biggest impact for our customers at price points that made sense for businesses of all sizes.”

Each plan offers progressive savings, with every additional smartphone line decreasing in cost by $5-15, reaching the greatest savings at the 5-line mark: $30, $40, and $45, respectively (auto-pay/paper-free billing discount also included). Additionally, Verizon Business is currently running a limited-time BYOD (bring your own device) promotion, in which customers can save $600 over 24 months by activating a Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan when they bring their existing number and smartphone.

Business Unlimited 5G customers have access to 5G coverage and the leading performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with the powerful security bundle, Business Mobile Secure.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is available to more than 200 million people. 5G and 5G UW are available as part of select Business Unlimited 5G plans.

For more information on Verizon Business’ new Business Unlimited 5G plans, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/plans/business-unlimited/.

