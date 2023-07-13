Cologix Announces Expanded Capacity in Minneapolis

Denver, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced expanded capacity to its existing footprint in the Minneapolis, Minnesota market with the new MIN5 digital edge data center, now available for pre-leasing.

Located in downtown Minneapolis, in the 511 Building and Cologix’s renowned carrier hotel, MIN5 will be 10,000 square feet and 1.5 megawatts (MW) of power with customizable space. The MIN5 facility is easily accessible to highways I-35, I-94, I-394 and the light rail as well as 20 minutes from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

“MIN5 gives us additional capacity to meet strong demand for direct connectivity options and colocation in this market,” said Cologix’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich. “Latency matters to our customers. As the only colocation provider in the Minneapolis region that offers direct access to 300+ network and cloud service providers, including cloud onramps to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Google Cloud Interconnect, many of our customers are surprised when they realize they can deploy in almost any cloud environment right at our downtown facility without having to go further away and to more expensive metropolitan areas.”

Minneapolis is an appealing market for colocation data centers, attracting businesses seeking a reliable, well-connected and cost-effective location to house their IT infrastructure. Being strategically located in the central U.S., the region offers connectivity to both coasts and is the network hub for the Upper Midwest and gateway to the “Northern Route” to Seattle, enabling data to be efficiently distributed to a wide customer base at the digital edge. Minneapolis also benefits from a relatively stable climate with moderate temperatures and low humidity. This makes it easier to regulate the temperature and humidity levels within data centers, reducing the need for excessive cooling or dehumidification systems. Further, Minneapolis is not prone to natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes, which can pose risks to data center operations. Cologix’s MIN5 data center is in the Seismic Zone 0 and outside of the flood zone.

Scheduled to open mid third quarter, MIN5 will be an expansion of Cologix's existing presence in Minneapolis . For more information on MIN5 and to inquire about pre-leasing, please visit our webpage .

