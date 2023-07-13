New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032111/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 1.5% over the period 2022-2030. Metabolic Markers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$532.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiac Markers segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $395.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody market in the U.S. is estimated at US$395.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$381.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -1.5% and 0.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Abbiotec, Inc.
- Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
- BioNTech
- Abcam plc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Cloud-clone corp.
- Creative Diagnostics
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- FiberCell Laboratories
- Geno Technology Inc.
- Genway Biotech, Inc.
- LigaTrap
- Merck KGaA
- Phoenix Pharmaceuticals
- Proteintech Group
- Sino Biological Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ViroGen
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032111/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metabolic Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metabolic Markers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Metabolic Markers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiac Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cardiac Markers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiac Markers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Renal Markers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Renal Markers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunocytochemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Immunocytochemistry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunocytochemistry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Western Blotting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Western Blotting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Western Blotting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ELISA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for ELISA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for ELISA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunoturbidometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Immunoturbidometry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunoturbidometry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunoelectrophoresis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Immunoelectrophoresis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunoelectrophoresis
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibody Identification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Antibody Identification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Antibody Identification
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 46: World Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Product - Metabolic
Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Product - Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal
Markers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metabolic Markers, Cardiac Markers, Renal Markers and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by Application -
Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting,
ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by Application - Immunohistochemistry,
Immunocytochemistry, Western Blotting, ELISA,
Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and Antibody
Identification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunohistochemistry, Immunocytochemistry, Western
Blotting, ELISA, Immunoturbidometry, Immunoelectrophoresis and
Antibody Identification for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic
Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG
Antibody by End-Use - Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mammalian Polyclonal
IgG Antibody by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032111/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032111/?utm_source=GNW