Great Plains Communications Adds Barton Saunders as Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale Services

Blair, Nebraska, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced Barton Saunders has joined Great Plains Communications as Vice President of Wholesale and Carrier Services. Mr. Saunders will report directly to the CEO of Great Plains Communications, Todd Foje.

In his role, Saunders will focus on growing revenue by expanding current customer relationships and identifying new opportunities. Under Bart’s leadership, the GPC Carrier and Wholesale Team will continue to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of regional and national carriers, Local Exchange Carriers (LECs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), wireless carriers and other wholesale customers.

Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications, said: “We are excited to have this respected telecom veteran sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise as we continue to expand GPC’s Wholesale and Carrier Services Division. Bart’s leadership and vision alongside our high-capacity fiber network, engineered to support the rising capacity and reliability requirements of our existing and new carrier and wholesale customers, will position us well for continued success.”

Saunders, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of telecommunications leadership experience, possesses unique expertise in overseeing business development and revenue generation. His previous experience includes sales leadership positions at Indiana Fiber Networks (IFN), Metronet, Surf Broadband, US Signal and others. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Purdue University.

“Great Plains Communications is a highly respected company with deep roots in the telecommunications industry,” Saunders said. “I look forward to working with the exceptional GPC team as we continue to deliver the best customer experience utilizing the impressive, high capacity GPC fiber network. It’s an exciting time to be joining this growing company that continues to lead in the industry.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-driven technology services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.