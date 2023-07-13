Street Sweeper Market Aims for US$ 5,020.25 Million By 2030, A Comprehensive Analysis

New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global S treet S weeper M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the rising regulations that require regular street sweeping to meet certain cleanliness standards.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the street sweeper market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 5,020.25 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 3,663.58 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the street sweeper market.

Street sweepers are specialized vehicles equipped with various mechanical systems and tools that efficiently remove dirt, debris, leaves, trash, and other unwanted materials from the streets. There are three common types of street sweepers: mechanical, regenerative air, and vacuum. Each type of street sweeper has its advantages and disadvantages involving pollutant removal effectiveness, traveling speed, and noise. The demand for street sweepers has been steadily increasing as communities recognize the importance of maintaining clean, safe, and sustainable urban environments.

Global Street Sweeper Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 5,020.25 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.1% By Product Type Mechanical Broom Sweeper, Regenerative-air Sweeper, and Vacuum Sweeper By End User Commercial, Municipal, Industrial, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Global Environmental Products, BUCHER, FAYAT Group, Aebi Schmidt Group, Piquersa Maquinaria, S.A., Nilfisk Group, Hako Machines Ltd, Çeksan, Alamo Group Inc., FULONGMA GROUP Co., Ltd., and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Global Street Sweeper Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, in 2022, the mechanical broom sweeper segment contributed the largest market shares in the street sweeper market. Mechanical broom sweepers are typically the least expensive and are well suited to picking up large-grained sediment particles and cleaning wet surfaces. In addition to this, this type of street sweeper has undergone technological advancements in recent years for improved performance, durability, and fuel efficiency. Thus, the aforementioned benefits are proliferating segment growth.

Based on End User, in 2022, the municipal segment contributed the largest market shares in the street sweeper market. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as urban growth, growing environmental concerns, public health and safety, among others. These factors have led municipal authorities to recognize the importance of street sweepers in maintaining streets and roadways.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 35.50% to the market growth driven by the rise in federal, state, and local regulations to implement street cleaning to meet environmental standards. Additionally, the increasing investments from municipalities in street sweepers as a cost-effective solution for maintaining clean streets is another significant factor fostering market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Global Environmental Products, FAYAT Group, and BUCHER are the major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the street sweeper market is expected to grow steadily due to growing road infrastructure, increasing awareness regarding public health concerns, and technological advancements among others. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In June 2020, RAVO (FAYAT Group) extended its 5 series range with the RAVO 5 eSeries, a fully electrical sweeping machine.

In August 2022, Hako Machines UK welcomed Cyril Johnston as a distributor for their extensive range of sweepers and scrubber driers.

Key Market Takeaways

The global street sweeper market size is estimated to exceed USD 5,020.25 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on product type, the mechanical broom sweeper segment accounted for the highest market share in the street sweeper market statistics in 2022.

Based on end user, the municipal segment accounted for the highest market share in the street sweeper market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, with the growth of cities and towns leading to increased road infrastructure

North America accounted for the highest market share of 35.50% and was valued at USD 1,300.57 million, and is expected to reach USD 1,788.72 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Street Sweeper Market:

Global Environmental Products

BUCHER

FAYAT Group

Aebi Schmidt Group

Piquersa Maquinaria, S.A.

Nilfisk Group

Hako Machines Ltd

Çeksan

Alamo Group Inc.

FULONGMA GROUP Co., Ltd.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Global Street Sweeper Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Mechanical Broom Sweeper Regenerative-air Sweeper Vacuum Sweeper

By End User Commercial Municipal Industrial Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Street Sweeper Market Report

What was the market size of street sweeper in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of street sweeper was USD 3,663.58 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for street sweeper by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of street sweeper is expected to reach 5,020.25 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the street sweeper market?

- The high cost and significant upfront investment is one of the major factors that is likely to limit the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the street sweeper market, by product type?

- In 2022, the mechanical broom sweeper segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall street sweeper market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share in the market?

- North America accounted for the largest market share in the street sweeper market.

