[Latest Report] Digital Chemical Industry Market achieves unprecedented US$ 119.4 billion by 2032 with a Steady CAGR of 23.3%.-BY PMI

Covina, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Chemical Industry involves the integration of digital technologies such as big data analytics, IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud computing in various processes of chemical industries. Various benefits such as operational optimization and cost efficiency has driven the market growth.

Growing adoption of digital technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) in chemical industries has become major contribution in market growth. Huge investment in research & development activities and large number of firms offering digitization solutions has further facilitated the demand for market growth. Rapid growth in industrialization and emerging technologies is anticipated to increase the demand for Digital Chemical Industry market in coming years.

Digital Chemical Industry refers to the application of digital technologies and solutions in the chemical manufacturing sector. It involves the integration of advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, cloud computing, and automation into various processes within the chemical industry.

Attributes Details Digital Chemical Industry Market Value (2022) US$ 13.12Bn Digital Chemical Industry Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 119.4Bn Digital Chemical Industry Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 23.3%

Key Highlights:

In June 2020, Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) launched new digital sourcing platform ‘Manufacturers Capabilities Directory’ for chemical manufacturing industries to connect in digital space. The new launched platform also allow the industrial buyers for identifying companies and for sourcing new business partnerships which have special & unique manufacturing capabilities.

Analyst View:

Digitalization in chemical industry helps in improving productivity, supply chains and market channels of product which is likely to propel market growth. Rising government spending for optimization of manufacturing process and implementation of advanced technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Digital Chemical Industry market growth over the forecast period.

Technological Advancements: Analysts might emphasize the impact of digital technologies on the chemical industry, such as the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things), artificial intelligence, and big data analytics. They could discuss how these advancements are reshaping processes, enhancing efficiency, and driving innovation within the industry.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Technology , Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into Digital Twin, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) and others.

, Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into Digital Twin, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) and others. Based on Vertical , Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into Fertilizers & Agrochemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, Specialty Chemicals, and Others.

, Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into Fertilizers & Agrochemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, Specialty Chemicals, and Others. Based on Process , Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into Packaging, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management & Logistics, Procurement, Research & Development, and Others.

, Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into Packaging, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management & Logistics, Procurement, Research & Development, and Others. By Region, the Digital Chemical Industry Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Digital Chemical Industry Market:

The prominent players operating in the Digital Chemical Industry Market includes,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Siemens AG

General Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Digitalization: The need for digitization and automation in the chemical industry is driven by factors such as improving operational efficiency, optimizing supply chains, enhancing product quality, and meeting regulatory compliance requirements. Digital technologies offer real-time monitoring, data analytics, predictive maintenance, and process optimization, thereby driving the growth of the industry.

The need for digitization and automation in the chemical industry is driven by factors such as improving operational efficiency, optimizing supply chains, enhancing product quality, and meeting regulatory compliance requirements. Digital technologies offer real-time monitoring, data analytics, predictive maintenance, and process optimization, thereby driving the growth of the industry. Rising Focus on Sustainability and Environmental Regulations: The chemical industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact and comply with stringent regulations. Digital solutions enable companies to optimize energy consumption, minimize waste, and develop eco-friendly products and processes, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

The chemical industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact and comply with stringent regulations. Digital solutions enable companies to optimize energy consumption, minimize waste, and develop eco-friendly products and processes, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in digital technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing provide new opportunities for the chemical industry. These technologies enable real-time data collection, analysis, and decision-making, fostering innovation, improving productivity, and driving market growth.

Continuous advancements in digital technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing provide new opportunities for the chemical industry. These technologies enable real-time data collection, analysis, and decision-making, fostering innovation, improving productivity, and driving market growth. Increasing Adoption of Industrial IoT: The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is revolutionizing the chemical industry by connecting equipment, devices, and systems, and enabling seamless data exchange. IIoT facilitates remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, asset optimization, and improved safety, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

Restraints:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: The digital transformation of the chemical industry necessitates the collection, storage, and sharing of vast amounts of sensitive data. This raises concerns regarding data security, protection against cyber threats, and compliance with data privacy regulations. Addressing these challenges is crucial to building trust and ensuring the successful adoption of digital technologies.

The digital transformation of the chemical industry necessitates the collection, storage, and sharing of vast amounts of sensitive data. This raises concerns regarding data security, protection against cyber threats, and compliance with data privacy regulations. Addressing these challenges is crucial to building trust and ensuring the successful adoption of digital technologies. High Initial Investment: The implementation of digital solutions in the chemical industry often requires significant upfront investment in infrastructure, software, and training. The financial burden associated with digital transformation can be a deterrent for some companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), limiting the overall adoption rate.

The implementation of digital solutions in the chemical industry often requires significant upfront investment in infrastructure, software, and training. The financial burden associated with digital transformation can be a deterrent for some companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), limiting the overall adoption rate. Integration Challenges: Integrating digital systems and technologies with existing legacy infrastructure can be complex and time-consuming. Interoperability issues, compatibility challenges, and the need for workforce upskilling can pose barriers to the seamless integration of digital solutions into existing operations.

Integrating digital systems and technologies with existing legacy infrastructure can be complex and time-consuming. Interoperability issues, compatibility challenges, and the need for workforce upskilling can pose barriers to the seamless integration of digital solutions into existing operations. Resistance to Change: The chemical industry, like any other traditional industry, may face resistance to change and cultural barriers when adopting new digital technologies. Overcoming resistance, fostering a digital mindset, and promoting a culture of innovation are essential for successful digital transformation.

