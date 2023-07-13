Workplace Options Launches Workplace Stress Index Data Tool

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options, the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions, announced a new interactive and proactive data tool for its client companies called the Workplace Stress Index. The resource, the first of its kind, measures organizational level stress by examining information from the extensive services WPO provides to each individual organization (during 2017-2022). By tracking an employee’s mental health (as self-reported by the employee), the Index presents stress metrics for both personal stress, such as family issues, and stress related to the workplace, such as burnout. Helping companies monitor this data empowers the employer to be preemptive in addressing and alleviating stress across their organization.



Even during economic uncertainty, businesses understand the need to invest in workers’ holistic health care. According to a recent global survey, 52 percent of Gen Z employees stated they felt stressed, and 39 percent said they sought services from their employers to become more resilient and mindful. In another report, 2023 graduates entering the workforce said they prioritize mental health benefits when evaluating job opportunities. When asked what benefits they want, coverage for therapy was the leading response.

WPO produced the Workplace Stress Index to guide company decision-makers on how to direct mental health and wellbeing budgets. Employers recognize that they must assess their employee benefits to ensure they attract and retain top talent – companies realize that access to wellbeing support is a key part of the package. The Workplace Stress Index enables organizations to strategically prioritize employee benefits because the tool can identify a potential problem or risk before the issue harms the company and their workers.

The Workplace Stress Index tracks:

Organization’s overall stress index (personal and workplace stress)

Confidence level of the measure

Top 5 entities with the highest workplace stress scores



The confidence level is an additional measure the Index includes to indicate its reliability; this number corresponds to the company’s case utilization rate. For instance, two organizations with the same stress scores may have different confidence levels. The higher confidence level means that data is more reliable because the utilization is higher.

The lower confidence level does not mean that the stress score should be ignored, but that WPO cannot generalize the stress problem and further investigation is needed.

WPO, a pioneer for the wellbeing industry with more than 40 years in the business, provides consultants to deep dive into workplace issues, conduct audits and surveys, and develop action plans for employees and leadership worldwide. WPO processes about 1/2 million cases per year for more than 100,000 organizations and releases a Global Workplace Wellbeing Study twice a year. The latest report findings reveal that workplace stress continues to top the list of mental health concerns for employees around the world.

Study highlights below (based on participant data, April 2021 – May 2023):

WORKPLACE CONCERNS – AMERICAS, EMEA, APAC

Top 4 global workplace symptoms reported by employees:

Workplace Stress (71%)

Anxiety/Panic (27%)

Low Mood (13%)

Difficulty Concentrating (12%)

