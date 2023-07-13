Global Automotive Solenoid Market size is expected to reach $14.83 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistence Market Research estimates that the Automotive Solenoid market will be worth $10.44 billion by 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, the global Automotive Solenoid market is estimated to be valued US$ 14.83 billion , increasing at a 4.2% CAGR.

The Automotive Solenoid Market refers to the global market for solenoid valves and solenoid actuators used in various automotive applications. Solenoids are electromagnetic devices that convert electrical energy into linear or rotary motion, making them crucial components in automotive systems.

Market Overview

The Automotive Solenoid Market has been experiencing steady growth due to the increasing complexity and integration of electronic systems in modern vehicles. Solenoids play a vital role in controlling fluid flow, actuating various mechanical components, and managing electrical circuits within the automotive industry. They find applications in multiple systems, including engine management, transmission, fuel injection, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), power steering, braking, and many others.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The global shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has significantly contributed to the growth of the Automotive Solenoid Market. Solenoids are extensively used in electric powertrains, battery systems, and charging infrastructure. Stringent Emission Standards: The need for reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency has led to the adoption of advanced solenoid-based technologies in fuel injection systems, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves, and other emission control systems.

The need for reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency has led to the adoption of advanced solenoid-based technologies in fuel injection systems, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves, and other emission control systems. Increasing Vehicle Safety and Comfort: Solenoids are crucial in enhancing vehicle safety and comfort features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control systems (TCS), adaptive cruise control, automatic transmission control, and door lock mechanisms.

Solenoids are crucial in enhancing vehicle safety and comfort features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control systems (TCS), adaptive cruise control, automatic transmission control, and door lock mechanisms. Technological Advancements: Advancements in solenoid technology, such as the integration of smart solenoids with sensors, improved materials, and miniaturization, have expanded the scope of applications and improved overall performance.

Advancements in solenoid technology, such as the integration of smart solenoids with sensors, improved materials, and miniaturization, have expanded the scope of applications and improved overall performance. Growing Automotive Production: The overall growth in automotive production, especially in emerging economies, has positively influenced the demand for automotive solenoids. The expanding vehicle manufacturing sector is driving the market forward.

Market Forecast and Trends:

The Automotive Solenoid Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market's value is projected to reach a substantial figure, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and the rising integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing trends such as the development of lightweight solenoids, the incorporation of advanced materials for improved durability and performance, and the integration of solenoids with electronics and software for enhanced control and functionality.

Future Outlook:

The future of the automotive solenoid market looks promising, with ongoing technological advancements and increasing investments in R&D activities. The market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles, advancements in autonomous vehicles, and the integration of solenoids in various vehicle systems.

Key Market Players:

Prominent companies operating in the Automotive Solenoid Market include Flex Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., TLX Technologies, Hitachi, Ltd., G. W. Lisk Company, Continental AG, Littlefuse, Inc., Bitron Industrie S. p. A, among others. These companies are actively engaged in research and development activities to introduce innovative solenoid solutions catering to the evolving automotive industry requirements.

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Robert Bosch GmbH introduced a new series of solenoid valves for electric vehicle applications, offering improved performance and reliability.

, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced a new series of solenoid valves for electric vehicle applications, offering improved performance and reliability. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation launched a compact solenoid valve for automotive transmission systems, enabling efficient and precise control of fluid flow.

launched a compact solenoid valve for automotive transmission systems, enabling efficient and precise control of fluid flow. Hitachi Ltd. developed a smart solenoid with advanced control features, providing enhanced functionality and responsiveness in automotive applications.

Market Subdivisions

By Vehicle: Passenger Cars(Compact, Mid-size, Luxury, SUVs), Light Commercial Vehicles(LCV-Economy, LCV-Premium, Heavy Commercial vehicles(HCV-Economy, HCV-Premium), Electric Vehicles(BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs), Two Wheelers(Electric, Conventional)

Passenger Cars(Compact, Mid-size, Luxury, SUVs), Light Commercial Vehicles(LCV-Economy, LCV-Premium, Heavy Commercial vehicles(HCV-Economy, HCV-Premium), Electric Vehicles(BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs), Two Wheelers(Electric, Conventional) By Application: Engine Management Systems, Powertrain Systems, Safety & Security Systems, HVAC Control & Cooling Systems, Others

Engine Management Systems, Powertrain Systems, Safety & Security Systems, HVAC Control & Cooling Systems, Others By Sales Channel: OEMs, Aftersales

OEMs, Aftersales By Region: North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan and Baltics Countries, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share in the global automotive solenoid market, driven by the presence of major automotive manufacturers, technological advancements, and favorable government initiatives. Europe is also a prominent region in the market, owing to the high adoption of electric vehicles and stringent emission regulations. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for vehicles, expanding automotive industry, and rising disposable income in emerging economies like China and India.

