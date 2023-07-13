Global Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $25.8 billion in 2022 to $27.5 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. Further, it is estimated that by 2027, the market will reach $34.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%. Europe held the largest share in the automotive auxiliary lamps market in 2022.



The increasing demand for automobiles is driving the growth of the automotive auxiliary lamps industry. Factors such as population growth, rising income levels, increasing vehicle adoption, and technological advancements have led to a surge in vehicle manufacturing. Automotive auxiliary lamps play a crucial role in ensuring road safety by assisting drivers in illuminating the road, identifying obstacles, and recognizing traffic signs.

Major automotive auxiliary lamps companies are Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, LAMPA S.p.A., Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Lazer Lamps Ltd., J.W. Speaker Corporation, Venta Global Ltd., Varroc, ZKW Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., and Autolite India Limited.

Technological advancements as a key trend in the automotive auxiliary lamps market. To maintain their competitive edge, major companies in the market are adopting new technologies.

For instance, Oracle Lighting, a US-based company specializing in lighting products and innovative LED solutions, recently launched a 7-inch Multifunction 60-Watt LED Spotlight for jeeps, trucks, and off-road vehicles. This spotlight offers improved illumination with a beam pattern of 30 degrees, projecting up to 500 meters. The spotlight also incorporates integrated LED marker lights that can serve as turn signals, parking lights, or daytime running lights (DRLs). With features like an Ingress Protection Rating of IP68 and an LED lifespan of 80,000+ hours, this versatile auto spotlight is designed to meet various illumination requirements.

The global automotive auxiliary lamps market is segmented as-

1) By Product Type: Light Emitting Diode Light (LED), Xenon, Halogen, Sealed Beam Conversion Lamp, Modular Lights

2) By Technology: Adaptive Lighting, Intelligent Lighting, Other Technology Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-Road Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Aftermarket

