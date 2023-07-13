ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

13 July 2023

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 12 July 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.30am on 10 July 2023, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts



10,073,827 698,705 10,772,532 31,083 10,803,615 106,887 93.24% 6.47% 99.71% 0.29% 100.00% 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report



9,414,486 768,188 10,182,674 438,476 10,621,150 289,352 88.64% 7.23% 95.87% 4.13% 100.00% 3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p



10,257,766 566,193 10,823,959 63,445 10,887,404 23,098 94.22% 5.20% 99.42% 0.58% 100.00% 4. To re-appoint the Auditor







9,778,089 727,609 10,505,698 238,579 10,744,277 166,225 91.01% 6.77% 97.78% 2.22% 100.00% 5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 9,925,331 801,487 10,726,818 89,027 10,815,845 94,657 91.77% 7.41% 99.18% 0.82% 100.00% 6. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director



9,738,836 768,188 10,507,024 152,412 10,659,436 251,066 91.36% 7.21% 98.57% 1.43% 100.00% 7. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director







9,732,240 768,188 10,500,428 176,674 10,677,102 233,400 91.16% 7.19% 98.35% 1.65% 100.00% 8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director







9,682,450 768,188 10,450,638 199,345 10,649,983 260,519 90.92% 7.21% 98.13% 1.87% 100.00% 9. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director







9,766,610 768,188 10,534,798 160,465 10,695,263 215,239 91.32% 7.18% 98.50% 1.50% 100.00% 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares



9,292,522 1,452,102 10,744,624 84,829 10,829,453 81,049 85.81% 13.41% 99.22% 0.78% 100.00% 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights

8,839,048 1,497,147 10,336,195 512,997 10,849,192 61,310 81.47% 13.80% 95.27% 4.73% 100.00% 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 9,219,796 1,497,147 10,716,943 158,874 10,875,817 34,685 84.77% 13.77% 98.54% 1.46% 100.00% 13. To authorise the Company to cancel its Share Premium account and Capital Redemption Reserve 9,176,180 1,566,630 10,742,810 87,704 10,830,514 79,988 84.73% 14.46% 99.19% 0.81% 100.00% 14. To authorise the Company to amend its Articles of Association 8,845,345 1,566,630 10,411,975 222,310 10,634,285 276,217 83.18% 14.73% 97.91% 2.09% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820