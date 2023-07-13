ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
13 July 2023
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 12 July 2023, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 11.00am on 10 July 2023, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
| 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts
|7,109,302
|593,870
|7,703,172
|2,261
|7,705,433
|91,633
|92.26%
|7.71%
|99.97%
|0.03%
|100.00%
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|6,519,057
|693,231
|7,212,288
|386,554
|7,598,842
|198,224
|85.79%
|9.12%
|94.91%
|5.09%
|100.00%
| 3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 2.0p
|7,226,219
|546,301
|7,772,520
|2,261
|7,774,781
|22,285
|92.94%
|7.03%
|99.97%
|0.03%
|100.00%
| 4. To re-appoint the Auditor
|6,849,863
|600,434
|7,450,297
|205,391
|7,655,688
|141,378
|89.48%
|7.84%
|97.32%
|2.68%
|100.00%
|5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration
|6,939,996
|600,434
|7,540,430
|134,803
|7,675,233
|121,833
|90.42%
|7.82%
|98.24%
|1.76%
|100.00%
| 6. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director
|6,834,749
|713,650
|7,548,399
|117,383
|7,665,782
|131,284
|89.16%
|9.31%
|98.47%
|1.53%
|100.00%
| 7. To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director
|6,819,799
|619,189
|7,438,988
|238,007
|7,676,995
|120,071
|88.83%
|8.07%
|96.90%
|3.10%
|100.00%
| 8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director
|6,861,934
|619,189
|7,481,123
|196,825
|7,677,948
|119,118
|89.38%
|8.06%
|97.44%
|2.56%
|100.00%
| 9. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director
|6,880,386
|619,189
|7,499,575
|177,420
|7,676,995
|120,071
|89.62%
|8.07%
|97.69%
|2.31%
|100.00%
| 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|6,538,288
|1,035,257
|7,573,545
|61,120
|7,634,665
|162,401
|85.64%
|13.56%
|99.20%
|0.80%
|100.00%
| 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|6,405,640
|1,035,257
|7,440,897
|305,331
|7,746,228
|50,838
|82.70%
|13.36%
|96.06%
|3.94%
|100.00%
|12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
|6,540,612
|1,047,693
|7,588,305
|70,883
|7,659,188
|137,878
|85.39%
|13.68%
|99.07%
|0.93%
|100.00%
|13. To authorise the Company to cancel its Share Premium account and Capital Redemption Reserve
|6,533,491
|1,073,012
|7,606,503
|40,424
|7,646,927
|150,139
|85.44%
|14.03%
|99.47%
|0.53%
|100.00%
|14. To authorise the Company to amend its Articles of Association
|6,262,309
|1,132,206
|7,394,515
|154,299
|7,548,814
|248,252
|82.96%
|15.00%
|97.96%
|2.04%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
