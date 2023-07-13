New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032084/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030. Molded Case Circuit Breaker, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air Circuit Breaker segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $355 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$355 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$594.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- ABB
- C7S Electric
- Eaton Corporation
- Entec Electric and Electronic
- Fuji Electric
- Hitachi
- Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Company
- Larsen and Toubro
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Powell Industries
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Sensata Technologies
- Siemens AG
- Tyrida Electric
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032084/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Solar Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Solar Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Battery Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Molded Case Circuit Breaker
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Molded Case Circuit
Breaker by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Circuit Breaker by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Air Circuit Breaker by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Circuit Breaker by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC
Circuit Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation,
Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC
Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data
Centers and Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC
Circuit Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit
Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit
Breaker and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other
End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar
Systems, Data Centers and Battery Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Other End-Uses, Solar Systems, Data Centers and
Battery Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage DC Circuit Breakers by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Breakers by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Low Voltage DC Circuit
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032084/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032084/?utm_source=GNW