Icelandair will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, 20 July 2023. An investor presentation will be webcast in English in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on Friday, 21 July, at http://icelandairgroup.is

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is