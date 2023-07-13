Twitter Plunges into Crisis: Global Organic Search Coverage Drops by 30% in 48 Hours, Unveils Shocking Research by Evolving Digital

Sydney, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, Florida -

Twitter is in crisis as its global organic search coverage drops 30% in 48 hours. Evolving Digital's research exposes the unintended consequences of data scraping policy updates, posing a significant challenge for Twitter's visibility and future in the digital realm.

In a stunning turn of events, Twitter, the renowned social media platform, has experienced a seismic blow as its global organic search coverage takes a nosedive of 30% within a mere 48-hour period. This groundbreaking research, conducted by Evolving Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, has sent shockwaves through the digital landscape, leaving industry experts and users alike grappling with the implications of this unprecedented decline.

The data, meticulously analysed by Evolving Digital, reveals the unintended consequences of recent updates to Twitter's data scraping policies. These modifications, which were made to protect users' data from being mishandled, have resulted in a significant loss of visibility for the platform, which has affected markets worldwide.

Sistrix, a trusted provider of SEO insights, has revealed a staggering 25% decrease in Twitter's visibility across key markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. This sudden plunge in organic search coverage presents an immense challenge for Twitter and its vast user base, as questions loom over the platform's ability to regain its footing in the digital arena.

Oliver Caprile, an expert at Evolving Digital, remarks, "While businesses often experience fluctuations due to algorithm updates, this decline is a direct consequence of Twitter's own actions. The impact is substantial, urging Twitter to reconsider its data scraping policies given the profound implications for its overall business."

Evolving Digital's extensive research extended beyond borders, delving into the Australian market with the aid of industry-leading SEO tools such as Ahrefs and SEMRush. The findings uncovered a staggering estimated loss of 3.3 million projected traffic within a mere seven days. In a snapshot of Twitter's Australian landscape on June 25th, 2023, projected traffic stood at an impressive 15,277,633, based on crucial keywords and rankings.

This decline in search visibility has caused a ripple effect, erasing Twitter's prominent rankings for key terms such as EPL Ladder, Australian Cricket, Wiki, Telstra, Myer, and many others. The impact has been swift and profound, with Twitter's projected traffic plummeting to 9,989,469 as of July 3, 2023, signifying a staggering 34.6% decrease in organic traffic within a mere eight days.

The catalyst behind this alarming decline can be traced back to Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, who implemented temporary limits on the number of tweets users can read per day in an attempt to address data scraping concerns. However, these measures have inadvertently dealt a severe blow to the platform's search visibility, prompting urgent discussions about the unintended consequences of such actions.

Evolving Digital's research serves as a resounding wake-up call for Twitter and its millions of users worldwide. The implications of this rapid decline in organic search coverage demand immediate attention, collaboration, and introspection within the digital community as the industry grapples with the future of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

