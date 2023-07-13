New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032077/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Location Intelligence Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Location Intelligence estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.4% over the period 2022-2030. Sales & Marketing Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customer Management segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
The Location Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
- ESRI
- HERE Technologies
- MDA Corporation
- Navizon, Inc.
- Pitney Bowes, Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies, inc
- Supermap Software Co., Ltd
- Tibco Software, Inc.
- Trimble, Inc.
- Trueposition, Inc.
- Wireless Logic
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032077/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Location Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales &
Marketing Optimization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Sales & Marketing
Optimization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Sales & Marketing
Optimization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Workforce Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Facility Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Facility Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Facility Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Customer management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Customer management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Industrial
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities & Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Utilities & Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities & Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 52: World Location Intelligence Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management,
Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring,
Workforce Management and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing
Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility
Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer
management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032077/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Location Intelligence Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032077/?utm_source=GNW