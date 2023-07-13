New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032077/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Location Intelligence Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Location Intelligence estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.4% over the period 2022-2030. Sales & Marketing Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customer Management segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Location Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)

- Autodesk, Inc.

- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

- ESRI

- HERE Technologies

- MDA Corporation

- Navizon, Inc.

- Pitney Bowes, Inc.

- Qualcomm Technologies, inc

- Supermap Software Co., Ltd

- Tibco Software, Inc.

- Trimble, Inc.

- Trueposition, Inc.

- Wireless Logic





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Location Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales &

Marketing Optimization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sales & Marketing

Optimization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Sales & Marketing

Optimization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Workforce Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Workforce Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Workforce Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Asset Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Asset Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Facility Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Facility Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Facility Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Risk Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Risk Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Customer management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Customer management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Customer management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Industrial

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &

Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities & Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Utilities & Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities & Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 52: World Location Intelligence Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management,

Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring,

Workforce Management and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Location Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &

Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing

Optimization, Customer management, Asset Management, Facility

Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer

management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk

Management, Remote Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &

Marketing Optimization, Customer management, Asset

Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote

Monitoring, Workforce Management and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Location Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media &

Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &

Energy and Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Location Intelligence by

Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer

Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &



