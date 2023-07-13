Avista signs new renewable natural gas contract

SPOKANE, Wash., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista recently signed an agreement with Pine Creek RNG to purchase renewable natural gas (RNG) to be produced at the Bayview Landfill in Elberta, Utah. The Bayview Landfill project is expected to begin production in early 2024 with an expected output of 1.6 million therms annually.



RNG is derived from organic waste streams that would otherwise release methane to the environment as they decompose. These sources include, for example, landfills, wastewater treatment plants and food waste. RNG is produced by capturing that methane that would otherwise escape to the atmosphere and purifying it to make it very similar to conventional natural gas.

Avista has contracted with other Pine Creek projects including the Horn Rapids Landfill owned by the City of Richland and Lamb Weston’s potato processing plant in Richland. Construction is expected to be complete in both projects by the end of 2023 and produce 2.5 million therms of RNG annually. Avista has also contracted with Pine Creek’s project at the Black Hawk County Landfill in Waterloo, Iowa, which is expected to begin production in early 2024 and produce 2.6 million therms annually. The total output of the Pine Creek projects contracted with Avista is an expected 6.7 million therms annually, which is equivalent to the natural gas used by approximately 95,096 Oregon homes.

“These RNG projects help Avista meet our aspirational goals to reduce natural gas emissions 30% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral in our natural gas operations by 2045,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s chief strategy and clean energy officer. “Additionally, legislative changes have laid the groundwork for utilities, such as Avista, to enter the RNG market as developers, long-term buyers and long-term partners to help grow and mature the RNG market in North America.”

“Pine Creek is pleased to expand our relationship with Avista, who has been an excellent offtake partner on multiple projects,” said Kevin Orchard, Pine Creek’s vice president of development. “This latest announcement reflects the continuation of our cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Avista. We’re looking forward to additional opportunities to support Avista’s climate goals and expansion into the RNG market.”

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp . (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

