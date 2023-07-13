Rashida Hodge Joins Sonatype's Board of Directors, Bringing Innovative Leadership and AI Expertise

Fulton, Md., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced that Rashida Hodge has joined its Board of Directors. As one of the most experienced practitioners of AI deployments, Hodge’s wealth of experience in technology innovation, leadership, and emerging technologies will be an invaluable asset to Sonatype.



"We couldn’t be happier to welcome Rashida Hodge as an independent director on our board," said Wayne Jackson, CEO, Sonatype. "The addition of Rashida's expertise further strengthens our commitment to driving innovation in the software supply chain space. Her differentiated leadership approach is grounded in her ability to connect deeply with teams and clients; her guidance on this will be invaluable as we continue our mission of transforming the way organizations create and secure software.”



Hodge is a highly respected technologist and executive leader. She has been at the forefront of AI and emerging technologies that are changing how businesses operate. She has delivered complex technology solutions from research to commercialization at scale, created blueprints for innovation, and collaborated globally building trusted industry relationships.



“I am excited to join Sonatype’s Board of Directors as they continue to innovate in the open source, software supply chain, and software composition analysis spaces," said Hodge. “The world is increasingly moving faster and becoming more connected through digital transformation initiatives. My goal is to provide transformational guidance that will help Sonatype continue its industry leadership while fostering strong, diverse supporting communities."



Hodge currently leads Azure Data and AI Customer Success for the Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions Business, accelerating digital transformation for customers through a differentiated and connected customer experience and is on the forefront leading customer implementations of Azure OpenAI business applications. She was named to Fortune 40 Under 40 in technology in 2020, NC Tech Women of the Year in 2021, sits on several other boards and she is firmly committed to developing next-generation leaders while creating opportunities for women and minorities in engineering.



Hodge’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and an investor in Sonatype . Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.



About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. Recognized by globally renowned analysts as a leader in the industry, Sonatype enables organizations to innovate faster in a highly competitive market. We allow engineers to develop software fearlessly and focus on building products that power businesses. Sonatype researchers have analyzed more than 120 million open source components – 40x more than its competitors – and the Sonatype platform has automatically blocked over 145,000 malicious components from entering developers’ code. Enabling high-quality, secure software helps organizations meet their business needs and those of their customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on our tools and guidance to be ambitious, move fast and do it securely. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.



