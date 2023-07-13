SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Viatris Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 14, 2023 – (NASDAQ: VTRS)

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Viatris Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of VTRS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/viatris-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=42044&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: March 1, 2021 to February 25, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being on the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

DEADLINE: July 14, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/viatris-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=42044&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VTRS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 14, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.