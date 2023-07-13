Questex’s 11th Annual Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange takes place August 21-24, 2023 at Secrets Wild Orchid & St. James Montego Bay in Jamaica

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex announces the 11th annual Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), which will be held August 21-24, 2023 at Secrets Wild Orchid & St. James Montego Bay in Jamaica.



CMITE serves as a platform for meeting planners and incentive buyers from the United States and Canada to connect with suppliers based in the Caribbean & Mexico region. Over the course of two and a half days, attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage in pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings in private rooms.

CMITE is supported by Jamaica Tourism. The esteemed Hon. Edmund Bartlett, CD, MP Minister of Tourism will deliver the opening remarks to commence the event.

"As the host nation, Jamaica is thrilled to be the destination for this premier conference. The MICE market in the Caribbean and Mexico region is thriving, and our beautiful island is the perfect location for meetings and incentives. With a wide range of facilities across the island, we attract thousands of business travelers for conferences, tradeshows, and corporate activities every year,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the MICE industry, but it has emerged stronger, more innovative, and transformative. We eagerly anticipate the arrival of CMITE 2023 delegates in August, not only for a successful conference but also for them to enjoy all the wonders our island has to offer."

Suppliers interested in attending CMITE 2023 can contact Walter Kupiec, Global Sales Director at Questex, at wkupiec@questex.com. Those interested in becoming a hosted buyer can reach out to Andrea Hutchinson, Delegate Relations Director at Questex, at ahutchinson@questex.com.

For more information about CMITE, please visit cmiteevent.com. Stay connected on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

