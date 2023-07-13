Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market Size: Surging Demand to Drive USD 12.3 Billion in Revenue by 2030, Expand with 4% CAGR

Washington, DC, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market By Type (Single-Layer And Multi-Layer), By Application (Thick Film Circuits, LED, Power Device Substrates, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What exactly is meant by the term "Thick Film Ceramic Substrates"? How big of an industry is the production of thick film ceramic substrates?

The term "thick film ceramic substrates" refers to ceramic substrates that have been processed using thick film technology. "Thick film" refers to the thickness of the conductor layer that is present on the ceramic substrate. Typically, the thickness is at least over 10 microns (um), about 10-100um, which is thicker than thin film ceramic substrate ejection technology. However, the thickness is thinner than DCB ceramic board or FR4 board.

Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Report Coverage & Overview:

Electronic circuit boards that are built of ceramics might be referred to as thick film ceramic substrates. According to the manufacturer, the ADR-96R thick film ceramic substrates are designed to minimise the as-fired resistance fluctuations while simultaneously maximising the aged adhesion values. This type of substrate is suitable for circuitry with a tiny shape and a high resistance value. A wide variety of uses can be found for thick film ceramic substrates, including edge finishing, material selection, tolerancing, inspection, as well as laser machines and scribing.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/thick-film-ceramic-substrates-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 212+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market: Growth Dynamics

The widespread use of products across the consumer electronics and automotive industries will drive upward trends in the international market.

The expansion of the global market for thick film ceramic substrates will be driven, in large part, by the escalating demand for electronic products as well as the miniaturization of electronic components. The global market will be prompted into action as a result of the widespread application of these chemical goods in regulators, filters, amplifiers, resistor networks, oscillators, LEDs, and sensors. It is anticipated that in the years to come, the global market would experience growth as a result of the use of thick film technologies in the manufacturing of microelectronic circuits. The size of the global market is expected to increase as a result of the widespread usage of thick-film materials in the construction of heaters. In the future years, the expansion of the global market will be prompted by a surge in the acceptance of electric vehicles as well as an increasing penetration of thin-film technology in various smartphones and other consumer electronics goods.

The enormous demand for improved medical technology is going to accentuate the current trends in the global industry. In addition to this, thick film ceramic substrates find widespread use in the electronics industry due to the efficient thermal conduction, dependability, and outstanding electric properties that they possess. They also have a significant role to play in the routing of signals and the design of complex circuits. The expansion of the global market will be enhanced as a result of all of the aforementioned factors. High-powered precision chip resistors on AIN thick film ceramic substrates were first made available by TT Electronics Plc, a leading global maker of electronic components, in September 2022. This action will contribute to the continued growth of the market internationally.

The usage of thick film ceramic substrates is used in many different electronic applications, such as in the automobile industry, the telecommunications industry, the consumer electronics industry, and medical device manufacturing.

The expansion of the market for thick film ceramic substrates is affected by a number of factors, including:

Increasing Demand for Electronics: The need for thick film ceramic substrates is being driven by the expanding market for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Integrated circuits, sensors, resistors, capacitors, and other types of electronic components can all be manufactured using these substrates.

Advancements in Technology: The improvement in functionality as well as the reduction in size of electronic components is frequently a prerequisite for technological progress in the electronics sector. As a result of their advantageous properties, which include high thermal conductivity, superior electrical insulation, and good mechanical stability, thick film ceramic substrates are appropriate for use in sophisticated electronic applications.

Automotive Industry Growth: Due to the fact that they are utilised in electronic control units (ECUs), power modules, sensors, and various other automotive components, thick film ceramic substrates are an important consumer good in the automobile sector. It is anticipated that there will be a greater need for thick film ceramic substrates as the automotive industry continues to adapt to new technologies, such as the expanding use of electric vehicles and driverless vehicles.

Medical Electronics: The diagnostic instruments all the way up to the implanted devices are examples of the wide variety of electronic gadgets and equipment that are utilised in the healthcare industry. Applications for thick film ceramic substrates can be found in the field of medical electronics thanks to their biocompatibility, excellent reliability, and capacity to tolerate demanding working conditions. It is anticipated that expansions in the healthcare sector will help to the expansion of the market for thick film ceramic substrates.

Asia Pacific Market Expansion: Manufacturing of electronic goods has seen tremendous growth in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea in recent years. It is anticipated that the need for thick film ceramic substrates will be driven by the expanding manufacture of electronic devices in this region, as well as by favourable government initiatives and investments in the electronics industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/thick-film-ceramic-substrates-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Maruwa, Tong Hsing, Micro Systems Engineering GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Noritake, Maruwa Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Best Technology, NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD, Kyocera, Leatec Fine Ceramics, KERAFOL Keramische Folien GmbH, Holy Stone, Nikko, CoorsTek, NCI, Miyoshi Electronics, NEO Tech, Anaren, Micro-Precision Technologies, Remtec, ELCERAM, and Mitsuboshi Belting. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market: Segmentation Analysis

The thick film ceramic substrates market may be broken down into three different categories: the type, the application, and the region.

In type terms, The single-layer segment and the multi-layer segment are both included in the overall single-layer segment of the global market for thick film ceramic substrates. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the single-layer segment, which accounted for more than two-thirds of the global market share in 2022, will show the highest CAGR during the period of time covered by the forecast. The segmental expansion in the period of the forecast may be a result of its very straightforward construction and straightforward circuitry. In addition to this, single-layer is produced by utilising resistive ink on ceramic substrates, and this has resulted in an increase in demand for single-layer thick film ceramic substrates.

On the basis of application, The market for thick film ceramic substrates is segmented all over the world into numerous subindustries, such as thick film circuits, LED, power device substrates, and others. In addition, it is projected that the LED segment, which had accumulated a significant portion of the worldwide industry in 2022, will lead the expansion of its respective category in the years to come. The application of thick film ceramic substrates on a large scale as LED chip carriers is a potential factor that could influence the segmental expansion anticipated for the timeline. In addition to this, the ability of the product to increase LED performance, as well as the durability and high thermal conductivity characteristics of thermal film ceramic substrates, will all contribute to the surge in the market share of this particular sector in the years to come.

The global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single-Layer

Multi-Layer

By Application

Thick Film Circuits

LED

Power Device Substrates

Others

Browse the full “Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market By Type (Single-Layer And Multi-Layer), By Application (Thick Film Circuits, LED, Power Device Substrates, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thick-film-ceramic-substrates-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates market include -

Maruwa

Tong Hsing

Micro Systems Engineering GmbH

Kyocera Corporation

Noritake

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Best Technology

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD

Kyocera

Leatec Fine Ceramics

KERAFOL Keramische Folien GmbH

Holy Stone

Nikko

CoorsTek

NCI

Miyoshi Electronics

NEO Tech

Anaren

Micro-Precision Technologies

Remtec

ELCERAM

Mitsuboshi Belting

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global thick film ceramic substrates market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 4% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global thick film ceramic substrates market size was evaluated at nearly $9.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030.

The global thick film ceramic substrate market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to escalating demand for electronic products as well as the miniaturization of electronic components.

In terms of type, the single-layer segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the LED segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific thick film ceramic substrates market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/thick-film-ceramic-substrates-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Thick Film Ceramic Substrates industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Industry?

What segments does the Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7333

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Over the course of the next several years, the North American market for thick film ceramic substrates is expected to acquire a commanding position in the international market.

It is expected that North America, which accounted for more than half of the revenue generated by the global market for thick film ceramic substrates in 2022, will experience a significant increase throughout the course of the forecasted timeframe. It is possible that the presence of significant market participants in countries such as the United States and Canada will drive the expansion of the market in North America during the period 2023-2030. In addition to this, the subcontinent is home to a sizable number of end-use industries, which plays a significant role in driving expansion of the market in this region.

In addition, it is expected that the industry for thick film ceramic substrates in the Asia-Pacific region would record the highest CAGR throughout the course of the evaluation period. The increasing demand for thick film ceramic substrates in the electronics and automotive sectors in countries like India, Japan, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia is one of the reasons that is expected to favourably drive the expansion of the regional industry. Aside from this, the size of the regional market will increase over the next few years as a result of widespread adoption of new technologies and product application in consumer electronics items and electric cars in the subcontinent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/thick-film-ceramic-substrates-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Global Foldable And Collapsible Pallets Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/foldable-collapsible-pallets-market

Financial Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast - 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/financial-analytics-market

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Value, Share, Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Global Electric Operated Dental Drill Market Size, Share, Growth Report 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-operated-dental-drill-market

E-commerce Fulfillment Market Size, Share, and Forecast, 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/e-commerce-fulfillment-market

Drug Development Services Market Size, Share, Growth 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drug-development-services-market

Dark Fiber Network Market Size, Share, Cap, Growth Report, 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dark-fiber-network-market

Container Coating Market Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/container-coating-market

Construction Waste Recycling Market Size, Share, Report 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-waste-recycling-market

Global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market Size, Share 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/complex-inorganic-color-pigments-market

Clickstream Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clickstream-analytics-market

Clean Label Ingredients Market Size, Share, Insights and Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clean-label-ingredients-market

Chlorine Dioxide Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chlorine-dioxide-market

Chemical Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chemical-logistics-market

Ceramic Transducers Market: Global Industry Size, Trends, Forecast, 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ceramic-transducers-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?