AGCO suspends trainer and issues monetary penalties relating to the suspicious death of a racehorse

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to protect the integrity of horse racing in Ontario and prioritize the wellbeing and safety of racehorses, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued monetary penalties totaling $11,000 and a three-year suspension to a standardbred trainer.



Following an AGCO inspection into the suspicious death of racehorse Cams Lucky Sam, trained by Carol Voyer of Puslinch Ontario, there are reasonable grounds to believe Voyer has violated multiple Rules of Standardbred Racing. The violations include committing an act of neglect, providing misleading information regarding the whereabouts of the horse, engaging in conduct not in the best interest of racing, and failing to report the death of the racehorse to the AGCO.

In addition to the monetary penalties, Voyer has been fully suspended for three years, from July 19, 2023 to July 18, 2026.

A licensed horse racing participant issued a Ruling under the Rules of Racing has the right to appeal the AGCO’s action to the Horse Racing Appeal Panel (HRAP) which is an independent adjudicative body mandated to hear appeals of decisions.

QUOTE

“The AGCO will continue to hold those who fail to follow regulations accountable for their actions, especially when it involves the well-being of racehorses. The AGCO’s paramount interest lies in safeguarding the health and welfare of racehorses, protecting the safety of individuals, and maintaining the integrity of racing as a whole.”

Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO

Rule Violations

The AGCO has taken these regulatory actions for violations of the following rules:

Rules of Standardbred Racing.

Rule 6.27

Rules 6.47.01(a) and 6.47.07(a)(b)

Rules 6.20(a)(b)(c) and 6.22

The Role of the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) acts in the public interest to govern, direct, control and regulate horse racing in all its forms in Ontario, the operation of racetracks and the licensing of racetracks and racing participants.

