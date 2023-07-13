Seagate Technology Holdings plc: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; September 8, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STX) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Seagate securities between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit claims that Seagate engaged in actions that were materially false and/or misleading, or that they failed to disclose significant negative information. The allegations include the following:

a) Seagate's HDD sales to Huawei were not accurately disclosed, including the fact that Seagate experienced a substantial increase in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) rules came into effect, and when Seagate's competitors ceased selling to Huawei.

b) The lawsuit alleges that Seagate's HDD manufacturing process involved the use of covered U.S. software and technology in crucial "production" processes. As a result, Seagate's sales to Huawei were in violation of the BIS export rules, and the specific details about this manufacturing process were not properly disclosed.

c) Seagate was found to be in violation of the BIS export rules, leading to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce. This violation exposed the company to potential fines and penalties in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

