Weight Loss Management Diet Market Size to Reach USD 449.98 Billion by 2032; Rise in Obesity Conditions Propelling Market's Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 195.03 Billion in 2022 weight loss management diet market will reach USD 449.98 Billion by 2032. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in the number of bariatric procedures, rapid adoption of online weight loss & management programmes, rising disposable income levels in developing countries, an increase in government initiatives to raise awareness about weight management, and an increase in the number of obesity cases led by sedentary lifestyles. Globally, 30% of the population is overweight or obese. Because of obesity, wealthy nations and nations with low and average incomes encounter considerable challenges.



Key Insight of the Weight Loss Management Diet Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.43% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.43% over the forecast period. It can be attributed to the alarming increase in obesity cases in the United States. Significant increases in obesity situations and other related health problems are being driven by an increasingly sedentary lifestyle and bad eating practices. Due to this, many people are choosing to use wellness centres and gyms. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's market will be encouraged by significant market players in North America and the accessibility of services. Key businesses recently have more opportunities to create new products due to North America's increased demand for natural, plant-based supplements.



Over the projected period, the supplement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.05% in the weight loss management diet market.



In the weight loss management diet market, the supplement segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 11.05% during the forecasted period. It has been associated with the rise in demand for additional protein sources. The complex molecule is crucial to weight reduction strategies and management since it helps produce new cells and repair damaged cells. All ages and genders need protein in their diets. Medical professionals also advise establishing a healthy relationship with foods and diet plans that include sufficient amounts of the good fats, carbohydrates, fibre, and proteins necessary for physical well-being. According to recommended norms, an individual should eat about 0.8 grammes of protein per kilogramme of body weight per day.



Over the projected period, the online channels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.82% in the weight loss management diet market.



Over the forecasted period, the online channels segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.82% in the weight loss management diet market. Online ordering is private and simple for customers, who can also examine a vast selection of products and take advantage of several offers and discounts. Additionally, consumers receive products delivered right to their homes, boosting the possibility that they will use the products they receive. Manufacturers promote their products on websites like Amazon and Etsy to increase sales. It essentially has to do with the experience one may have when buying products online. Several market participants have streamlined their supply chains so that they can ship the products they sell directly from warehouses to customers, saving shops significant costs.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increased consumption of alcohol



The global rate of alcoholism is rising, and market growth for weight loss management diet is anticipated. Alcohol can cause weight gain in four ways, and binge drinking is one of the key factors contributing to obesity. The body either won't begin burning fat, and this can cause a person to feel more hungry than usual, which could result in overeating. Due to its high kilojoule content, alcohol cannot be converted by the body and is instead stored as fat. Additionally, it might result in more calorie-dense cravings for salty and oily meals.



Restraint: Lack of awareness regarding healthy lifestyle



There are a lot of misconceptions regarding weight loss, and there are a lot of people looking for quick and easy solutions to lose extra weight, so it's expected that there will be a lot of restrictions on the global market. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and external medication may be helpful when hereditary or medical disorders have led to weight increases. The only way to control obesity or lose weight in cases of inactivity is to establish a regular, healthy lifestyle.



Opportunity: Sedentary lifestyle



Growth in the global market is anticipated to be fueled by a rising shift in people's lifestyle habits, with sedentary living at the top of the list. Many people adapted to a sedentary lifestyle due to the closure of gyms and other locations for physical activity under COVID-19, which was further boosted by the growing culture of remote or work-from-home jobs.



Challenge: Maintaining reduced weight



Increasing opportunities may result from the rising popularity of online weight-control regimens, but it can be challenging to maintain weight once people reach a goal.



Some of the major players operating in the weight loss management diet market are:



• Nutrisystem Ltd.

• Johnson Health Tech

• Apollo Endosurgery

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Pepsico, Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Ethicon Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• General Mills, Inc.

• Medifast, Inc.

• WW International, Inc.

• Covidien Plc.

• Abbott Laboratories



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Diet:



• Supplement

• Meal

• Beverage



By Sales Channel:



• Specialty Stores

• Online Channels

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



