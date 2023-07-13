Water Mission Elects New Board Chair and Expands Board of Directors

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, announces three leadership changes in its Board of Directors. For more than 20 years, Water Mission Co-founder George C. Greene III, PE, PhD, has served in leadership roles on the Board of Directors and Leadership Team. Most recently, he has served as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Greene has stepped out of that role but will continue on as a member of Water Mission’s Board. Fellow Board member Steve E. Cox has been unanimously elected to serve as the new Board Chair. He has served on the Board since 2015. Additionally, Luke Cathy, an executive leader at Chick-fil-A’s Winshape Foundation, has been unanimously elected to serve as a member of the Water Mission Board of Directors.



“Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Water Mission has grown into a global ministry that has served more than 8 million people in 60 countries,” said Water Mission Co-founder and Board Member George C. Greene III, PE, PhD. “I’m excited to continue serving on the Board and supporting Steve Cox, our new Board Chair, as we continue to execute our mission to honor God by developing, implementing, and sharing best-in-class safe water solutions that transform as many lives as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Greene’s vision and leadership also led to the creation of the Global Water Center, a nonprofit organization that incentivizes collaboration among implementing organizations, like Water Mission. The Global Water Center provides training curricula and mission-critical technical support services to ensure the sustainability of water projects. Greene has assumed the role of CEO of the Global Water Center and will focus on developing and implementing strategies to accelerate the rate at which people gain access to safe water. The Global Water Center’s mission is to bring an end to the global water crisis.

Cox steps into the Board Chair role with extensive experience leading FedEx's operational integration strategy and execution in select countries across Asia and Europe. He brings a multicultural viewpoint to Water Mission’s global operations as the organization expands its safe water solutions in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas.

“The Lord has blessed Water Mission and challenges us to continue to grow our efforts to impact lives and end the global water crisis,” said Water Mission Board Chair Steve E. Cox. “Guiding this ministry is a great responsibility, and our Board will continue to seek God’s counsel as we work to provide access to safe and Living Water around the world.”

The Board will also expand with Luke Cathy named to the Water Mission Board of Directors. Cathy brings valuable experience developing strategic partnerships. He currently serves as a leader in Chick-fil-A’s corporate office with the Winshape Foundation and is a leader on Winshape’s Marriage Ministry team. He also helped develop the Cathy Family Enterprise Governance Structure, an initiative to keep the Chick-fil-A company privately owned. Cathy is a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, SC, and is the grandson of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy.

“As a long-time supporter of Water Mission, our vision that all people have safe water and an opportunity to experience God’s love inspires me to be a part of the solution,” said Water Mission Board Member Luke Cathy. “Joining the Board is the ideal way for me to walk alongside Water Mission’s leadership team to live out the mission and ultimately transform lives.” As a Board member, Cathy will bring his expertise in strategic partnership, serving through committee-level engagement and oversight.

