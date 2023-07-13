Vintage Wine Estates to Provide Business Update and Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 20, 2023

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 20, 2023 to update investors on its strategic initiatives and progress with simplifying the business, reducing costs, expanding margins, reducing debt, and preserving cash.



The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Thursday, July 20, 2023

4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Phone US: (201) 689-8562

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: ir.vintagewinestates.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. PT on the day of the call through Thursday, July 27, 2023. To listen to the audio replay, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13740114. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at ir.vintagewinestates.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the nest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at vintagewineestates.com.

Contacts: