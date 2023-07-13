RAJANT’S 4th WORLD MUSIC BENEFIT TO BENEFIT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA

Malvern, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host the fourth annual “World Music Benefit.” This year’s event will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), celebrating CHOP’s commitment to caring for children. The goal to raise $100K for patients with life-threatening heart and lung problems, with donations going to the ECMO Center CHOP. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is an advanced life support technique providing patients with long-term breathing and heart support when all the standard treatments have been tried. Tickets are on sale for the star-packed fundraiser at Philadelphia’s World Café Live on October 26th from 6 PM to 10 PM ET. Musical performances include The Mavericks, The No Name Pops, Tequila Rock Revolution, and James Valenti.

The ticket purchase price includes access to exclusive silent auction items, world-class live musical performances, and the ability to make a difference for the patients in CHOP’s care. The 2023 gala will shine light and celebrate CHOP’s work as a world-class hospital that relies on philanthropic gifts to fund vital breakthroughs needed by children worldwide. Through the assistance of organizations such as the Rajant World Music Benefit, CHOP can transform the patient-family experience, forge discoveries, bolster training and education programs, and advocate for children worldwide.

“We are grateful for Rajant Corporation’s philanthropic support of CHOP’s ECMO Center,” said Todd Kilbaugh, MD, an anesthesiologist with the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and medical director of the ECMO Center at CHOP. “As a corporate partner, they are supporting our life-saving technology and scientific advances in the field of extracorporeal life support, assisting patients as they heal. The employees of Rajant have shown an ongoing commitment to philanthropy and have made a difference in the lives of some of our sickest patients. This event and its funding will help us deliver the best care today and tomorrow.”

“We launched our World Music Benefit to provide a live platform for musicians and music lovers during the time of Covid - while raising funds for underserved children worldwide. In three years, we have raised over $200,000, and this year’s $100,000 goal supports CHOP’s mission to serve breakthrough medical treatment to children globally. Having The Mavericks headline the 2023 event is a testament that our annual music benefit is growing exponentially year over year,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena.

Tickets available now at rajant.com/mavericks/ .

